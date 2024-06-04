Kyle Richards Reveals Who’s Not Returning For RHOBH Season 14

Kyle Richards won’t film with her friend Morgan Wade at all during the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During a May 30, 2024, Amazon Livestream, the RHOBH OG confirmed that her close friend will not appear on RHOBH Season 14 at all after making several cameos last season.

When a fan asked Richards, “Will Morgan appear on RHOBH season 14,” the veteran Housewife quickly replied, “No, definitely not.”

Richards later explained that Wade has too much going on in her music career to film the Bravo reality show. “She’s busy on her tour right now and she has a record coming out in August, so she’s been very very busy focusing on that,” she said.

Morgan Wade Didn’t Like the Attention That RHOBH Brought to Her

Wade has said she has no interest in reality TV fame. In an interview with 103.5 Kiss FM in August 2023, the singer said she was a private person and was not prepared for the media attention she received over her friendship with the RHOBH star. “It’s been a lot,” Wade told the outlet at the time. “It’s weird, it’s strange. I’m like, ‘Just leave me alone.’ I’m not used to that at all, I’m not a reality television star. I like to be left alone and write music.”

In June 2024, Wade told People magazine she was off the grid for a bit. The 29-year-old decided to take a break from her phone and social media and focus on her tour.

“I look at this as a digital detox because it’s like, I’m not sitting there playing on my phone. I’m not scrolling, I’m not doing all that,” Wade said. “I put my phone on Do Not Disturb. I try to not be on social media very much, I haven’t logged into anything in a month. I’ve not been picking up my phone every two seconds to just mindlessly scroll,” she added.

“I have to sit back and be like, ‘Hey, are you doing the things that actually [matter]?'” she added.

Several Other Friends Will Appear on RHOBH Season 14

While Richards won’t have Wade by her side this season, she will welcome back her sister, Kathy Hilton. According to Us Weekly, the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will star Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Hilton will return as a “friend of” along with Jennifer Tilly.

On June 1, Richards posted a photo as she posed with Hilton at what appeared to be an RHOBH filming event. The sisters both wore cowgirl hats and black leather. “This ain’t my first rodeo 🤠,” Richards captioned the photo.

Other photos that pointed to RHOBH filming were posted by @QueensofBravo. In a pic that was set with the same background as Richards’ photo with Hilton, Sutton Stracke posed with Tilly and RHOBH OG Camille Grammer. Stracke and Tilly wore cowgirl hats while Grammer wore a denim jumpsuit.

Grammer was an original star on RHOBH. She made a cameo in the 13th season as a guest at a “weed” dinner party at Richards’ house.

