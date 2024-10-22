Kyle Richards Posts Video From South African Safari With Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards went on a safari in South Africa, but she wasn’t alone for the trip.

On October 22, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted an Instagram story while on a trip to South Africa, but some fans felt she tried to pull a fast one by hiding her travel companion Morgan Wade .

Richards, 55, has been private about her personal life amid her 2023 separation from Mauricio Umansky . She has long denied rumors that she is dating Wade, 29, but in October 2024, she told Us Weekly she no longer cared what people thought about her.

“People have speculated about my marriage and my sexuality. I let most of it go, but sometimes you’re like, ‘Come on. Give me a break,’” she said. “I don’t care to [clear up misconceptions] anymore. That also went out the window. You’re free to think what you want about me.”

Fans Reacted to Kyle Richards’ Instagram Story From a Safari

During an Amazon Live on October 15, Richards was asked if she was still friends with Wade and she replied, “Yes, of course.” She also teased an upcoming trip that she was very “excited” about. “I do have a trip coming up soon, I’m leaving on a trip soon, this weekend, actually,” she said. “I’ll post later where it is. but I’m very excited about this trip.”

While Richards did not provide further details about where she was going, her latest IG story filled in the blanks.

“I’m on safari!” she captioned a post tagged at Kruger National Park in South Africa on October 22. Richards shared footage of elephants and giraffes as well as a selfie from the back seat of a jeep. The face of the driver could be seen through the mirror in front of her.

But a zoom-in of the driver’s side mirror, which was screenshot by the @facereality16 Instagram account, showed that Wade was sitting in the front seat.

“Morgan is performing in Cape Town this weekend. Looks like Kyle has accompanied her for the ride!?” came the caption. “Was Kyle purposely trying to keep Morgan out of the video or was ‘accidentally’ capturing Morgan’s reflection all part of her plan??”

Wade is set to perform at the Cape Town Country Music Festival on October 27, per her website.

Fans reacted to question if Richards purposely didn’t show Wade in the video.

“Sooooo are they dating or what?” one commenter asked.

“Kyle denying their lover-ness would offend me if I was Morgan,” another wrote.

“Kyle thinks she’s so slick. Kudos to you for catching. And we know what she’s doing. Ugh! I can’t take another season of this ‘are we together or not?’ BS,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Why would it be a big deal for people to know she was with Morgan when it’s so obvious she is?” asked another fan.

“I think Morgan prefers not to be on social with Kyle,” another replied.

Morgan Wade Likes to Stay Off of Social Media

Wade has said she likes to keep her life private. In an interview with 103.5 Kiss FM, the singer admitted that she was not prepared for the attention she received from the media amid her friendship with Richards.

“It’s been a lot,” Wade told the outlet in August 2023. “It’s weird, it’s strange. I’m like, ‘Just leave me alone.’ I’m not used to that at all, I’m not a reality television star. I like to be left alone and write music.”

Wade also takes breaks from social media. In June 2024, she told People magazine she was taking a “digital detox” from her phone. “I try to not be on social media very much, I haven’t logged into anything in a month,” she said at the time.

While she shot multiple scenes with Richards on RHOBH season 13, fans will not see Wade at all in the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show. During a May 30, 2024 Amazon Livestream, Richards confirmed that her friend did not film with her at all for season 14. “No, definitely not,” the RHOBH OG said. “She’s busy on her tour right now and she has a record coming out …so she’s been very, very busy focusing on that.”