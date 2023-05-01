Fans React After Kyle Richards Calls Fan a ‘Moron’

Kyle Richards went on the defense when someone on Instagram accused her of using drugs to lose weight.

On April 23, 2023, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a photo of herself before heading out to a charity event. She posed on the stairs in her home in a long-sleeved black gown

“So sad that you all have resorted to drugs to lose weight you didn’t have to lose to begin with. I always thought you were the pretty one. So sad,” one person commented on the snap.

“You are a moron. You have no idea what I do with my body. So with all due respect STFU,” Richards replied. Hundreds of Instagram users liked Richards’ comment and many praised her for speaking up for herself.

Richards has denied using any sort of weight loss drugs to slim down, telling people that she’s been focused on diet and exercise — and she’s given up alcohol — which she says has made a huge difference when it comes to toning up her body.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Says It’s ‘Annoying’ to Constantly Be Asked if She’s Using Drugs to Lose Weight

Richards has consistently found herself bombarded with questions and comments about how she’s managed to lose weight and tone her body over the past year or so.

Richards maintains that she consistently changes things up and challenges her body with different workout routines — and she vehemently denies using any sort of weight loss drugs to help her achieve her goals.

“There’s so many rumors out there about me taking Ozempic,” Richards said on an Amazon Live on April 26, 2023, adding that she didn’t use any weight loss drugs. “Just to be clear, I’ve not taken those. And now, every time there’s an article about them, there’s a picture of me. Which is really annoying because I work really hard,” she added.

She echoed these feelings in a February 2023 interview with Page Six.

“I had never heard of it. I had heard of it when they accused me, but I’d already lost weight by the time I had heard about Ozempic, so it was really frustrating to me. What I don’t want to get lost in this is that I want to be able to inspire people,” she said, adding, “I stopped drinking almost seven months ago, I don’t eat bad, sugar, pizza, donuts, carbs … so I’d rather be inspiring than people making up stories about me.”

Kyle Richards Has Received a Great Deal of Positive Feedback About Her Slimmer Figure

Aside from some people accusing Richards of taking the easy route to weight loss, the reality star has been very open about the workouts that she does that keep her body in check. From hikes to fitness classes, treadmill runs to Peloton workouts, Richards gave fans plenty of examples during her Amazon Live.

For the most part, the comments on her Amazon Live were positive and Richards seemed very grateful to those who complimented her looks.

Additionally, she received quite a few positive responses on her Instagram post, too.

“Looking amazing @kylerichards18 I so applaud you for your discipline,” read one comment.

“OMG Kyle Richards you’re the most beautiful woman alive,” someone else said.

