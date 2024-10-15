‘Real Housewives’ OG Kyle Richards ‘Probably’ Moving Out of Beverly Hills

Longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards has been thinking about moving out of Los Angeles. In a new interview, the reality star suggests that she’s biding her time in the big city before heading somewhere more secluded.

“I can go do whatever I want now, which is great and exciting — and sometimes a little strange. I want to focus on my daughters and my work projects. The end goal is to be happy and at peace,” she told Us Weekly when asked what’s “next” in her life.

As for where she sees herself in 10 years?

“Surrounded by a lot of dogs. I probably wouldn’t be living in L.A. full-time; I’d be in the mountains where there’s more nature — and not so much chaos,” she responded.

Richards didn’t say whether or not she plans to continue filming for the Beverly Hills-based “Real Housewives” franchise in the future. She has been full-time on the show for the entirety of its 14 seasons.

Kyle Richards Previously Told Her Castmates She’d Like to Move

While filming season 13, the RHOBH ladies went on a cast trip to Ojai. While there, Richards seemed to get a little sentimental — as if she was yearning for something.

“When I’m here, places like this, I think this is how I wanna live, just like this. Quiet, away from everybody,” she told her castmates at the time.

“I will always have a love for Los Angeles, but I just don’t feel as connected to it as I used to. The things that make me happy are being outside, running by the river, hiking with my dogs. So one day, when Portia’s done with school, I’m going to choose someplace to live that is more conducive to what brings me happiness,” she added.

Kyle Richards Kept Her Home in Encino

Following her separation from Mauricio Umansky, Richards had revealed that the two were still living under the same roof. However, in May 2024, she shared that her estranged husband had moved out.

“I always knew when that day came it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden. And that’s exactly what happened,” Richards said on the “Bitch Bible” podcast.

“I’m a mom of four, I have a busy household. I’ve got six dogs right now. I’m used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going around at my house. The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I as like, ‘everything’s so quiet,'” she recalled.

“I was like where is everybody, what’s going on? And it just sort of dawned on me,” she continued, adding, “I had been away and he did this while I was out of town, which is the smart thing to do. I had said I didn’t want to be there to see that. So it was just strange. And it’s like wow, it’s gonna be like this sometimes. … It’s an adjustment for sure.”

For her part, Richards decided to stay in their Encino-area home — at least for the time being.

“As of now, I’m staying in this home, because this house is kind of irreplaceable. And I have a lot of dogs. I don’t even know where I could go with this many dogs, honestly,” she said on an Amazon Live back in August 2024.

