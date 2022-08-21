RHOBH Fans React to Kyle Richards’ ‘Odd’ Sign

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans are weighing in on a cast member’s house. Fans of the Bravo reality show hit social media to react to a controversial piece of décor that’s in the home of veteran cast member Kyle Richards.

In 2017, Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky purchased an $8 million mansion in Encino, California. The 10,600 square-foot property, known as the “Smokey Robinson Estate,” was owned by the legendary musician Smokey Robison from 1988 to 2002, according to The Sun.

Richards gave the place a major revamp after moving in, but some fans don’t like how she decorated a prominent space in her place.

Fans Slammed a Pink Neon Sign in Kyle Richards’ Entryway That Doesn’t Give Off a Welcoming Vibe

In the grand entryway of Richards’ home, visitors are greeted with a large black and white checkered foyer and a pink neon sign that reads, ” B**** please! you could never be me.” Fans have seen the sign many times in scenes filmed for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” You can also get a look at Richards’ sign in the third photo in the Instagram post above.

In a Reddit thread, a viewer described Richards’ entryway greeting as “the absolute tackiest thing I have ever seen.”

“I thought it was a joke for her party, it took me a while to realize it was actually seriously placed home décor,” one commenter wrote of the neon sign, prompting another to add, “I also thought it was for the party!! and then it just……stayed.”

“I think it’s so rude, like it’s a sign in your home’s foyer and you’re basically calling your guests or anyone who enters your home a jealous b****,” another Redditor wrote.

Others felt that the sign was misplaced in the foyer of the elegant home.

“She has such a beautiful classic style house and that sign is so odd there,” one fan wrote.

”Entryway is very very tacky and not all that welcoming to the guests in her home. Imagine walking in for the first time and seeing THAT,” another wrote.

“Definitely weird for an entryway. Maybe cute in her closet or over her makeup table,” another added. “Exactly — It would be great in a dorm room or a teenage girl room. It’s just so odd,” another agreed.

“Should be in Gia Guidice’s dorm room,” another fan chimed in.

“That sign is so embarrassing!” wrote another Reddit user. “Imagine being a grown-a** adult with all that money and displaying a sign like that in your home. Money can’t buy you class, just ask Kyle Richards.”

Others noted that Richards’ longtime friend, Faye Resnick, helped her with the interior design in her mansion. “Morally Corrupt is the new live laugh,” one commenter cracked, in reference to the “Morally Corrupt” nickname that Resnick was given by Camille Grammer during the first season of RHOBH.

Fans First Saw Kyle Richards’ Sign in 2020

Richards first showed off her flashy sign in 2020 when she hosted a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. According to BravoTV.com, the mom of four boasted about how much money she spent on the event. “The party cost me six figures,” Richards said, adding that her goal was to raise $200,000 for the hospital.

In addition to a lavish backyard bar, stage, and dance floor, Richards decorated for the party with floral displays and a lit-up swimming pool. The RHOBH star also debuted the pink neon “B**** please! you could never be me” sign in her entryway, which sparked reactions from pals Kris Jenner and Camille Grammer, who described the neon display as “awesome” and “stunning,” respectively.

The pink neon piece isn’t the only glowing sign in Richards’ home. BravoTV.com noted that in another room in her house, Richards has a bright blue neon sign that reads, “If you don’t like animals get out.”

