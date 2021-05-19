Kyle Richards’ Nose Job & Plastic Surgery Photos

During the season 11 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” some fans may notice that star Kyle Richards is looking a little different. This past Fall, Richards revealed that she had gotten a nose job.

In an October 30, 2020, Instagram post that was captured by Bravo at the time, Richards opened up about her plastic surgery. “Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face…here is your answer. I fixed my nose,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star explained. “I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the tip.”

Since getting the surgery, Richards has taken to her Instagram plenty of times to show off her new look. This is what Richards looked like before her surgery, while on a vacation over the summer:

And this is what Richard’s new nose looks like in November 2020, after her surgery:

Richards Admitted That Her Husband Was Worried About the Surgery

In another series of Instagram stories that were captured by Bravo, Richards admitted that her husband, Mauricio Umansky, was a bit nervous about her going under the knife. However, it seems like ultimately, there was nothing for Umansky to be worried about.

“My husband [Mauricio Umansky] was nervous about me not looking like myself and even he is happy with the result,” Richards revealed on her Instagram story.

Richards also explained that the surgery has helped her to breathe better. “I can breathe so well now it is a serious game changer for sleeping,” Richards said on Instagram. “I was low-key enjoying the downtime and watching movies which I never do. 5 days I stayed home.”

Richards Has Gone Under the Knife Before

This is not the first time that Richards has gone under the knife. In 2012, Richards revealed on a Bravo “Secrets Revealed” special that she has had liposuction on her stomach before.

‘After having four kids, no matter what exercise I did, the love handles wouldn’t go away,” Richards explained during the special, which was noted by The Daily Mail at the time. “I wanted to wear jeans and a tucked-in shirt and not feel self-conscious. I’m very happy with the results.”

And, Richards is not the only cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” who has gone under the knife before. In June 2020, Richards’ costar, Dorit Kemsley, revealed that she had gotten veneers.

In an Instagram post at the time, Kemsley opened up about her decision to get her teeth fixed. “I’ve only ever known what it’s like to have straight teeth,” Kemsley wrote. “I was so fortunate my whole life, I never needed braces and I took good care of my teeth so didn’t have many cavities. I was warned by my dentists all growing up that I would need to wear a nightguard because of the excessive grinding at night but the thought didn’t appeal to me so I never did anything about it.”

Kemsley continued, “PK and I both decided to do veneers with Dr. Saleh and I couldn’t be more excited and impressed with my new smile.”

