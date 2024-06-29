Former RHOBH Besties at Odds as Season 14 Films

Longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is currently at odds with her friend, Dorit Kemsley. The two women are filming the new season of the Bravo franchise, but their friendship isn’t where it used to be.

“The dynamics have shifted tremendously this year,” Richards told Us Weekly. And while Richards thinks that she and Kemsley should be supporting one another through this challenging time in their respective personal lives, she admits that things aren’t exactly “great” between them.

“Unfortunately, that’s not where we’re at right now in our relationship. We’re both going through different but similar situations. So, it is unfortunate that we’re in this position,” she explained.

Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley Didn’t Speak for Months

On the season 13 RHOBH reunion, Richards and Kemsley went toe to toe on some issues which sprouted during the season. One day before the reunion taping, Richards sent Kemsley a text which the latter publicly.

“I did not know at that time that she read my text message, and that was private, and I was really shocked by that. She’s someone who I care about and her family. It’s going to take me a minute,” Richards said on an Amazon Live in February.

“Honestly, I was really surprised by that. Because in all the years of doing this show — 14 years there now — I’ve never, ever shared anything that’s been said to me off camera or a text that’s off camera, private,” she added.

And things didn’t get better with time. On another Amazon Live in March, Richards said that she and Kemlsey hadn’t spoken.

“I know you guys wanted to know where we stand right now and I actually haven’t — we haven’t spoken at all, but I have always supported Dorit since she joined the show,” Richards said.

Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley Are Both Separated From Their Husbands

Both Richards and Kemsley have separated from their respective husbands.

Although Richards and Mauricio Umansky seemed to be trying to work things out, it seems their marriage is over. In May, Richards shared that Umansky had moved out of the home they had once shared.

“I always knew when that day came it would feel strange, very real,” Richards said on a May episode of the “B**** Bible” podcast.

Meanwhile, after months of speculation, the Kemsleys confirmed their decision to separate in an Instagram post earlier this year.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley’s joint statement read, per People magazine.

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey,” the two added.

The post is no longer on Instagram.

