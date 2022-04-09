Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Are Not Speaking Following RHOBH Fallout: Source

Just days after the season 12 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” trailer dropped, a blind was published that claims that Kathy Hilton isn’t talking to her younger sister, Kyle Richards.

In the dramatic trailer, a segment of an intense conversation involving Richards, Hilton, and co-star Lisa Rinna, got fans talking. In the clip, Rinna confronts Hilton, and Richards is brought to tears.

“You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it,” Rinna says while the three women are sitting together.

“I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?” Richards says to Hilton.

And while the drama could have been resolved in that same scene, it sounds like there’s some major sister trouble in Beverly Hills.

A Blind Claims That Hilton Is Not Speaking to Richards

On April 9, 2022, Bravo and Cocktails published a blind about the status of Hilton’s relationship with Richards.

“The elder sister is not talking to her youngest sister. She blames her for the ladies piling on her,” the blind read, in part. Interestingly, it sounds like the reasoning behind Hilton’s decision to not talk to her sister has to do with something else that was seen in the trailer.

It seems that the rumors that Erika Jayne started something with Hilton are true, based on a segment that made the trailer cut. At a group dinner, Erika Jayne appears to put Hilton in the hot seat.

“If we’re gonna talk about Erika’s behavior, are we gonna talk about everybody in this group?” Jayne asks.

“So that’s why you want Kathy to be called out?” Richards responds.

“Yes, actually,” Erika Jayne says.

If the women go against Hilton at this dinner — or at any other point in the season — this could be the reason that Hilton and Richards aren’t speaking. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that the sisters had a falling out. After Richards agreed to develop a show that was loosely based on her upbringing, Hilton became upset.

According to Us Weekly, the two sisters didn’t talk for six months. “[My relationship with Kathy] is not great,” Richards told Andy Cohen on the season 6 RHOBH reunion. The two ended up making up, and their relationship has seemed stronger than ever over the past couple of years.

Hilton May Not Be Speaking to Kim Richards Either

The blind published by Bravo and Cocktails also claims that Hilton and Kim Richards aren’t speaking as well.

“She’s also not talking to her other sister. Reason for that is unclear,” the blind continues.

Kim used to be on RHOBH, but left after the fifth season of the show. Her relationship with both of her sisters has been strained over the years, but the three sisters had been spending more time together recently. Kim was in attendance at Paris Hilton’s 2022 wedding.

Kim continues to live her life out of the spotlight, and doesn’t seem to want any part in reality television. She hasn’t spoken out about any of the aforementioned drama, nor has she given any kind of update on her relationship with either of her sisters.

It does seem as though the drama within the family has become more intense in recent weeks; Kyle shared a photo of her and her two sisters on February 25, 2022. “If these balloons could talk,” she captioned the snap. Kyle hasn’t made mention of either of her sisters on her Instagram feed since.

