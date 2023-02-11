2 Current RHOBH Stars Are ‘Not on Speaking Terms’ Ahead of Season 13

As the new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is getting ready to kick off, there are two stars who aren’t on “speaking terms,” according to Page Six. Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton are still on the outs after an emotional season 12.

“I haven’t seen her in a while, I have not seen her in a while,” Richards told Page Six at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert on February 1, 2023. She went on to say that things between her and her older sister aren’t what they used to be and it seems the two women are having a hard time getting their relationship back on track.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Haven’t Been on Good Terms Since Before the RHOBH Reunion

In October 2022, sources told TMZ that Richards and Hilton were “barely communicating” after RHOBH aired and the reunion took place.

Things went south when Lisa Rinna claimed that Hilton had a meltdown of sorts during the cast trip to Aspen. While there weren’t any cameras around, Rinna claims that Hilton said some not-so-nice things about her castmates, including Richards. Rinna claims that Hilton said she would “destroy Kyle and her family.”

“My head is definitely in a fog after what happened last night. It’s way worse than a hangover. We were at the club and Kathy was having an absolute meltdown. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Rinna said on RHOBH, according to Us Weekly. “I am not saying a whole lot ’cause I’m still in shock from what I experienced. It’s not something that I would’ve ever imagined coming from anyone in this group, let alone Kathy Hilton.”

The news may come as no surprise to fans who watched season 12 of the Bravo series as the sisters didn’t end on a great note. While some people may have thought that Richards and Hilton would work things out between them — especially after the news that Lisa Rinna wouldn’t be returning — that just hasn’t happened.

During her chat with Page Six, Richards admitted that things have not been “great since the reunion to be honest.”

Bravo Hasn’t Confirmed Who Will Be a Part of the RHOBH Season 13 Cast

Generally speaking, Bravo doesn’t usually reveal which ladies are returning to a given “Real Housewives” franchise. In fact, most fans learn who is filming and who isn’t by way of leaked photos and rumors. It’s really not until the official cast photos are released — along with the new season’s trailer — that the cast is truly confirmed.

As far as “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” go, fans know for sure that Rinna won’t be returning and neither will full-time star Diana Jenkins. While it is presumed that Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Richards will be filming together, the rest of the cast — and their roles — remain up in the air.

For season 12, Hilton was a very last-minute addition and fans didn’t know if she was even going to be a part of the show until filming had been well underway. So far, no word on whether or not Hilton will be a part of season 13.

READ NEXT: Jacqueline Laurita Doubles Down on Comments About Melissa Gorga