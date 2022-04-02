Kyle Richards on Filming With Kathy Hilton: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Kyle Richards joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during its first season, which premiered in 2010. Her sister, Kim Richards, also had a starring role on the show until its fifth season. Kyle and Kim’s older sister, Kathy Hilton, began filming as a “friend of” on the hit Bravo series during its eleventh season.

During a March 2022 appearance on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” Kyle spoke about starring in “RHOBH” with her sisters. She shared that before the show’s first season, she “suggested bringing in Kim,” but the casting directors were hesitant about having castmates who were related to each other. However, the “Halloween” actress was able to convince higher-ups at Evolution production to have her sister join the “RHOBH” cast. The mother of four then referenced that she and Kim went through their fair share of issues while filming together.

“Anyone who watches the show knows what we went through on that, that was oh my god, that was probably the most stressful time ever for me in the show, obviously, without a doubt,” shared Kyle.

The reality television personality then spoke about her experience co-starring with Kathy. She explained that while it is “fun filming with” her older sister, “at times it’s a little bit strange” as the socialite was unaccustomed to being on a reality television series.

“I’ve been doing this so long, the crew becomes like your family and then all of the sudden my sister Kathy, who is just not used to this, she’s looking at me for every single thing,” stated Kyle. “I’m hosting a dinner here, I have cameras in my face, I don’t travel with glam, I’ve got to get my hair washed and do my makeup, my sister’s like ‘where is this, I need this, like could you get me this,’ I’m like ‘Kathy, figure it out’ like, ‘I’m trying to get ready and host everybody here.’ She’s teasing me going, ‘you don’t have matching this or that. You’ve got mismatched’ — I’m like ‘listen, I can only do so much. Leave me alone.’”

The 53-year-old also noted that Kathy was perplexed when she had to carry her luggage during a cast trip.

“When we travel, we go on these trips, like you got to get your luggage to your room. They like want to see you with all your stuff and the people that are like traveling with us are camera and audio, there’s not like people there to like carry our luggage. And my sister is like, ‘where are the people to help with the bags?’ Like what people? We’re at my house and she’s like ‘where are the people to help with the bags?’ And I’m like, ‘There’s not a doorman, there’s not a bellman. I don’t know what to tell you. You want to ask the camera guys? They’re holding cameras,’” shared the “Housewives of The North Pole” star.

Kyle Richards Spoke About ‘RHOBH’ Season 13

During a March 2022 People magazine interview, Kyle shared that Kathy will be featured in “RHOBH” season 13. She noted, however, that her sister “doesn’t show up as much this season because she was busy doing [daughter] Paris’ wedding and all of that.”

“But she’s definitely there and she’s always funny,” asserted Kyle.

Kathy Hilton’s Husband Shared His Thoughts About His Wife Being a Reality Television Personality

While speaking to Extra on the red carpet for the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party, Kathy’s husband, Rick Hilton, shared how he felt about his wife being a reality television star. He shared that his late mother-in-law, Kathleen Richards, had warned him about Kathy’s entertaining personality shortly after they wed.

“When I married her, her mother said, ‘do you know who you married?’ And I said, ‘who’s that?’ and she said ‘Lucille Ball’ so that’s what I get to live with,” stated the businessman.

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo