Kyle Richards Sizzles in Red at 2024 Oscars Party

Kyle Richards had a busy weekend working the red carpets.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star attended back-to-back social events over the weekend of March 9, 2024, including an appearance at Elton John’s 32nd annual AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Richards’ red carpet cameos came days before she’s set to bare all on the final installment of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 reunion. As seen in teasers, the Bravo star is grilled by Andy Cohen in the finale nearly one year after fans got wind of her marital problems with her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle Richards Danced in a Red Dress She Wore to Elton John’s Oscars Party

In photos and videos shared to Instagram, Richards’ fit physique was showcased in a sparkling red gown on March 10. The RHOBH star wore a simple glittery necklace and two large, blinged-out rings to Elton John’s annual gala. Richards’ already long hair appeared to be enhanced with extensions as she danced and shook her hips as her pal Justin Sylvester filmed her with his phone camera.

“I completely forgot the dress [designer]. It’s Sol something,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight of her gown in an interview. “I had some help. Somebody picked the dress for me and I did have hair and makeup.”

Fans reacted in the comment section. Some said Richards looks “more amazing every year.” Others said she should have worn the red dress to the RHOBH reunion instead of the green gown she wore.

“She looks so freaking good! 🔥🔥🔥one fan wrote.

“Kyle is snatched to the heavens,” another wrote of Richards’ body.

“Divorce looks good on her,” another agreed.

But other commenters questioned the huge bling on her ring finger.

“Why the massive ring on her wedding fingers? She’s fishing 🎣,” one follower speculated.

Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie also weighed in on the video of her mom’s Oscars look. “How is this my mom?” she wrote on Instagram stories along with fire emoji.

Kyle Richards Posed With Her Sister Kathy Hilton at MPFT’s Night Before Event

One night before the Oscars telecast, Richards posed with her sister Kathy Hilton at the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s Night Before charity event. The popular pre-Oscars party took place at the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles and featured big names such as Sterling K. Brown and his Ryan Michelle Bathé, as well as Jodie Foster, Paul Giamatti, and America Ferrera, according to Us Weekly.

While at the star-studded event, Richards and Hilton also posed with family friend Paris Jackson. Paris is the daughter of Hilton’s high school best friend, late pop superstar Michael Jackson.

For the MPTF event, Richards, 55, wore a short, sheer black lace lace dress and nude heels while her older sister went for a salmon-pink dress with matching pumps.

Hilton will also be by her sister’s side when the final part of the RHOBH reunion airs on March 14. In a preview, she speculated her sister had likely been thinking about separating from her husband for several years. “I probably shouldn’t have said that,” Hilton admitted.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Daughters Cry Over Their Split