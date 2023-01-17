Kyle Richards Feuds with Bravo Star Over ‘Most Overrated’ Real Housewife Comment

Reza Farahan did not hold back on the January 15, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” The “Shahs of Sunset” alum answered a fan who asked him to name the most “overrated” star of The Real Housewives franchise, and he later got into a full-on social media war with the woman he named, Kyle Richards.

“This is gonna get me in a lot of trouble, I apologize in advance,” Farahan said, before blurting out as the “most overrated” Housewife. “Kyle Richards. Sorry, Kyle,” he said.

When a stunned Andy Cohen asked Farahan if he wanted to “expand on that,” the “Shahs” star pointed to one of Richards’ former co-stars on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Ding dong, I want her [Lisa Vanderpump] to come back,” he said. “I want to know what’s going on in her life. You’ve got me addicted.”

When Cohen pointed out that Vanderpump still appears on “Vanderpump Rules,” Farahan said, “But like [I want to see her] on another level…I want to see her kitchen!”

Cohen then said Vanderpump’s kitchen can be seen on “Vanderpump Rules” and that it was even shown in the season 10 trailer, and Farahan rolled his eyes and said “Whoops.”

Fans on social media noted that Cohen did not look happy about Farahan’s diss of Richards, and Richards herself soon replied to Farahan’s remarks in an Instagram comment on the fan account Cici Loves You. “Wasn’t his show cancelled?” Richards wrote of the “Shahs of Sunset” alum. “And wasn’t he the first one voted off on Traitors? I can’t even be offended.”

Farahan fired back with a dig at Richards’ ongoing feud with her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton.

“My show was canceled, and I was killed 1st on traitors, but my sibling and all my cast mates still take my calls. How are @kathyhilton and @kimrichards11 doing?” Farahan clapped back.

Kyle Richards Was Blamed For Lisa Vanderpump’s RHOBH Exit

Vanderpump quit RHOBH in 2019 after nine seasons. Her exit came after the season-long “Puppy gate” scandal came to a head with an argument in her kitchen.

After Richards confronted Vanderpump at her Villa Rosa mansion, she was kicked out of the house by Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd. Vanderpump later skipped the RHOBH reunion and announced her exit from the show.

“I believe that my instincts to withdraw this year were correct,” Vanderpump wrote on her Bravo blog in 2019. “However, I hoped to make it through with close friends – but as we have seen, that was not to be. You saw Kyle come to my house and accuse me of lying.”

Other Real Housewives Stars Have Been Called ‘Overrated’

This is not the first time a Bravo star has named an “overrated” Housewife. According to People, at BravoCon in October 2022, “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson had a lot to say when asked the same question.

“I’m going to say Teresa [Giudice],” Gunvalson said. “It’s not that I don’t like Teresa, I just think, you do a bad thing and you go to jail and you still carry on a TV show? I just can’t believe it.”

“I mean, she just keeps making more money and more money and more money, and it’s hard for me to understand,” the RHOC alum said of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star. “I like her, but I don’t get it. I actually did vote for her on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ because I’m a Housewives supporter. I like her, I just think she’s overrated. It’s a lot.”

And during “Andy’s Mystery Door” at the fan fest weekend, “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Jill Zarin was also put on the spot and asked to name “the most overrated Housewife of all time,” according to BravoTV.com.

“I plead the fifth,” Zarin said, before asking if she could think about it. “I think it’s Tamra Barney [Judge],” she finally said.

