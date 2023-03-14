Kyle Richards Speaks Out About Newest Family Member After Secret Birth is Revealed

Kyle Richards revealed she has yet to meet the newest baby in her family.

In January 2023, Richards’ niece, Paris Hilton, secretly welcomed her son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, via surrogate. The socialite and her husband, Carter Reum, waited days to tell anyone about their new arrival – including Paris’ own mom, Kathy Hilton, who is a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In a March 12, 2023 interview with Access, Richards was asked if she has met the newborn in person. “I’ve not met him yet,” she said. “I’ve only seen pictures, and he’s beautiful.”

The RHOBH OG added that she did send her niece a baby gift—from Tiffany’s. “I did a fork and spoon and a little thing [where you keep] baby teeth when they come out,” Richards revealed. “Just more classic. He’s gonna have everything in the world, so what do you get?”

Richards’ comments about baby Phoenix come amid an ongoing estrangement she’s had with her sister ever since wrapping the RHOBH reunion in October. In February 2023, Richards told Page Six she hadn’t “seen” her older sister in a while following a RHOBH season that included Hilton talking about her behind her back. “Things are not great since the reunion to be honest,” Richards admitted of the relationship. The estranged sisters reunited at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Viewing Party, and Richards wished her sister a “Happy Birthday” via Instagram story on March 13.

Kathy Hilton is Smitten With Her Newborn Grandson

While Richards has yet to meet her 2-month old grand-nephew, her sister is smitten. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on March 12, Kathy Hilton said of baby Phoenix, “Oh my God, he’s an angel.”

“You know what, I just walk right in and storm right into the nursery and pick him up, and he’s so sweet,” she added.

While the baby was born on January 15, 2023, Hilton didn’t find out he existed until later in January. Once she got the news, she issued a statement to People. “Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents, We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family,” the proud grandmother said.

During a March 13, 2023 interview on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” Paris said her mom is “obsessed” with the baby. “Just showing up all the time unannounced,” she said of Hilton.

Phoenix is the sixth grandchild for Hilton and her husband Rick.Her daughter, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, is mom to three kids, Lily Grace, Teddy, and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal publicly. Hilton’s son Barron and his wife Tessa are parents to a daughter, Milou Alizee, and a son, Caspian Barron.

Paris Hilton Revealed Why She Kept Her Son a Secret

Paris had been vocal about wanting to start a family after marrying Reum in November 2021. But the 42-year-old heiress ultimately decided to keep her journey to motherhood private. On a February 2023 episode of her ‘This is Paris” podcast, she explained her decision to keep her surrogate’s pregnancy a secret from everyone. Paris revealed that because her whole life has been so “public,” she wanted to have something just for ger and her husband.

“Not even my mom or my sister or my best friends – no one knew literally until he was over a week old,“ she revealed. “If you tell one person, then they tell someone… so Carter and I literally made a pact together that we would not tell anyone.”

Once she did become a mom, Paris called in a family member for one big favor. In an interview with Page Six, Nicky Hilton revealed that her big sister was “made to be a mom,” but she added, “I taught her how to change a diaper.”

