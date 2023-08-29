Kyle Richards Quickly Deletes Instagram Post After Fans Notice Something Strange

Kyle Richards was quick to delete a photo from her Instagram feed after fans noticed that it was poorly edited.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star didn’t say anything about the picture, which fans are still criticizing on Facebook.

“When in Paris my first stop is always to @michaelcostefr. Until next time. And I am on my tippy toes thinking an inch and half may make the world of difference in this photo. At 5’2” you do what you gotta do,” Richards captioned the snap, which she says was taken at Hermes in Paris, France. In the snap, the reality star and mother-of-four stood next to Hermès executive, Michael Coste.

However, part of Richards’ arm is missing and is blurry and part of her shirt also looks blurry. Moreover, some fans noticed that one of her feet seemed to disappear. It didn’t take long for comments to start rolling in — and for Richards to quietly remove the picture from IG. She did, however, leave it up on Facebook — for now.

Many Fans Criticized Kyle Richards for Editing the Photo

Eagle eyed fans didn’t even have to zoom in on Richards’ photo to notice that something wasn’t quite right. While some people just assumed it was a bad photo editing job, others actually think that Richards’ head may have been edited on to someone else’s body altogether.

“Why is the picture so photoshopped? What happened to your foot and what’s with your arm?” one person asked.

“As u all can see photo chopped look at her left arm pit, she put her face on this photo, her arms and hands don’t look like that, wink back to u lol.. ur face is beautiful as always,” someone else added.

“God bless the person who edited this picture has left smudges on her top and arms,” a third comment read.

“Photoshop fail! Just be you. Stop this ridiculous photoshop madness,” a fourth Facebook user said.

Richards responded to the feedback in the comments section of Page Six’s Instagram post.

“This picture was sent to me by Michael and I didn’t look before I posted it. He admittedly does this to all of his photos. This isn’t news worthy. Pretty sure people are as bored by this as I am,” she wrote.

Michael Coste Also Shared the Photo on His Instagram Feed but the Editing Fail Was Fixed

Coste shared the photo on his Instagram feed, but he appeared to have a different version that didn’t remove part of Richards’ arm.

“#KyleRichards is back to #Paris ! It’s so good to see her again,” he captioned his post, adding a diamond emoji as well as the hashtag “#RHOBH.”

Richards has been in the news quite a bit this summer, especially after she finished filming season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In early July 2023, for example, People magazine reported that Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky had separated. The two then released a statement acknowledging a tough year in their marriage but maintaining that they are working through things and aren’t headed toward divorce.

There have also been rumors that Richards has been getting close to her friend Morgan Wade. However, in an interview with People magazine, Wade denied that the two were romantically involved with one another. “We’re friends. The Internet’s a dumb place,” she told the outlet. Weeks earlier, Wade released a steamy music video featuring Richards that didn’t help settle any rumors. Even still, the two maintain they aren’t an item.

