Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Texts With Co-Star’s Husband

Kyle Richards explained why she has a text thread with PK Kemsley, the estranged husband of her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Dorit Kemsley.

In a November 2024 interview with E! News, Richards was asked about a scene in the season 14 trailer in which Garcelle Beauvais tells pal Sutton Stracke, “Kyle told me PK texts her.”

The scene appears to be set at a cowgirl event that was filmed in late May, shortly after the Kemsleys announced their separation. On social media, some fans questioned if Richards had an affair with PK Kemsley.

“I can’t, I really can’t with all the…” Richards said in the interview. “I’m like oh my gosh. You know, it was actually, of course, after being friends of 10 years, I have text messages with PK. But they were referring to DMs of memes, which we’ve always done. We send each other back-and-forth, you know, memes always.”

“And even if Dorit and I’ve had issues before, PK always stays out of it,” Richards continued. “And she would even say you know ‘Kyle and I not even speaking and she and PK will send their memes and I see him laughing, I’m like oh there they are you know like brother and sister.’ So obviously things changed. So that became an issue now.”

There Were Rumors About Mauricio Umansky & Dorit Kemsley

During her conversation with E! News host Justin Sylvester, Richards recalled past rumors about her husband Mauricio Umansky and Dorit Kemsley. “I mean there were also rumors about Dorit and Mauricio which was so stupid, and it came from just how they hugged when she was burglarized,” Richards noted.

In 2021, fans on Reddit noticed that Dorit kissed Umansky’s shoulder during a group hug after her Encino home was robbed. Many felt the move was odd and questioned if there was something going on between the two.

During a 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Dorit shut down the “ridiculous” affair rumors. “It’s something that it strikes a chord only because Mo, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing,” she said. “And then to have someone start those vile rumors. It’s gross.”

Kyle & Dorit’s Friendship is Still Rocky

Richards and Dorit Kemsley will not have an easy road on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” According to a Bravo.com press release, the two women will “find themselves navigating their fractured friendship” while “dealing with fallout from their respective marriages. “

Richards told E! that her issues with Dorit actually started off camera. “It actually started at BravoCon,” she said of the fan fest that took place in Las Vegas in November 2023. “There was a few things that happened at BravoCon that just made me question our friendship. And then a comment she made on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ It was all off the show stuff. So it just put us in a different place.”

She added that the fact that she and Dorit are both going through separations has “clearly not” brought them closer together. “I went into the season wanting very much to repair things right out of the gate because of that,” Richards shared. “You know, we’re both going through similar situations and I thought this is ridiculous to, you know, have this negative energy between us instead of leaning on each other during this time.”

“And you know Mo and PK are best friends,” Richards added. “So, I’m like why are we in this situation? We should also be leaning on each other.”

In a November 2024 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” Richards said she’s now in “a better place” with Dorit than she was when they started filming season 14. “But our relationship is not like it was,” she added. “So, I mean, I think that’s going to take time, you know. And I felt like it was getting better, I did, and I was happy. And then it’s hard and you see the show and you see things they say and it just kicks up all those feelings again. That’s why it’s so hard to maintain your friendships in reality television. It’s really hard. But I know I’m trying.”