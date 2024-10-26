RHOBH Fans Question Kyle Richards, PK Kemsley Relationship Amid Season 14 Trailer Bombshell

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are still dissecting the season 14 trailer that dropped on October 24.

The long-awaited three-minute clip teased several predicted storylines, including the ongoing tension between former besties Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley amid splits from their husbands, Mauricio Umansky and PK Kemsley, respectively.

But in one part of the teaser, co-star Garcelle Beauvais dropped a bomb that no one saw coming. “Kyle told me PK texts her,” she said to Sutton Stracke. The scene appears to be set at a cowgirl event that was filmed in late May, shortly after the Kemsleys announced their separation.

The next scene showed Richards and Dorit Kemsley arguing, with Richards screaming at Kemsley, “What more do you [expletive] want from me?”

Elsewhere in the clip, Kemsley warned Richards, “It’s time for you to [expletive] listen!”

Fans Speculated on Why PK Kemsley Was Texting Kyle Richards

Richards’ and Kemsley’s breakups will be main storylines on RHOBH season 14. According to a Bravo.com press release, “Kyle and Dorit not only find themselves navigating their fractured friendship, but also dealing with fallout from their respective marriages.”

But one thing many fans didn’t see coming was Richards having a secret text exchange with PK Kemsley.

“PK has been texting Kyle? About what 👀#RHOBH,” one fan asked on X.

“Looks like Kyle is gonna get torn up this season😭😭PK texting her on the DL??” another asked.

“Kyle and pk dating ?? thats a twist you would think it’d be mo and dorit #RHOBH,” another fan cracked.

“Dorit is indeed [expletive] Mauricio why else would pk text Kyle,” another speculated.

“Blinds put it out and I believe it the tension and hostility? now pk texting Kyle?,” another wrote.

“I wonder why Kyle wouldn’t tell Dorit this herself. No matter how close I am to someone’s family I would never not tell my friend every time their partner texts me. It’s just a good insurance policy. Unless Mo texts Dorit and she never told Kyle? So many questions!” another fan wrote on Reddit.

Others wondered if the texts were about Richards and PK Kemsley’s sober lifestyles. Richards quit drinking in 2022 and PK Kemsley has been sober for more than 10 months.

“M guess about pk texting kyle is in the context of them both being sober,” one fan wrote on X.

“Texting about sobriety!🔥,” another agreed.

There Were Past Rumors About Dorit Kemsley & Mauricio Umansky

The tense exchanges between Richards and Dorit Kemsley, as well as the revelation that Richards had been texting with Dorit’s husband behind her back, come amid long-standing rumors that Dorit had an affair with Umansky.

In 2022, Dorit shut down the rumors during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” Dorit called the rumors “ridiculous.” “It’s something that it strikes a chord only because Mo, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing,” she said. “And then to have someone start those vile rumors. It’s gross, but you don’t want to give air to it.”

Dorit also called out former RHOBH “friend” Dana Wilkey for posting about the rumors on her Instagram page. “Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie,” Dorit wrote. “Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie?”she wrote in an Instagram comment, per E! News.

Months after filming for RHOBH season 14 wrapped, Richards told fans on Amazon Live that she had a lot to work through with Dorit this season. She hesitantly said they were still friends. She also appears to be on good terms with PK.

After the English businessman posted an Instagram photo from a guys’ night out with Umansky and a Bravo producer, Richards commented with a crying-laughing emoji. In the caption to the post, Kemsley described him and Umansky as “Dumb and Dumber.”