Kyle Richards Slams RHOBH Co-Star’s Behavior as ‘Pompous’

Kyle Richards got candid about something that one of her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars said that really hurt her feelings.

Richards sat down for a chat with her BFF Teddi Mellencamp on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, along with her co-stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. During the April 25, 2022, episode, Richards was asked about how she felt when her RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais said that she was closer to Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton than Richards was.

On the April 13, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Beauvais if she was closer to Hilton than Richards was at the present time. She answered without hesitation, “absolutely,” according to E! News.

Days later, during an Amazon Live, Richards admitted that Beauvais’ comment really “hurt [her] feelings,” and she said that she was “shocked” to hear her co-star say that.

On “Two T’s in a Pod,” Richards fleshed out her feelings even more.

Richards Admitted That Beauvais’ Comment Made Her Cry

When Mellencamp asked Richards how she really felt about Beauvais claiming that she was closer to Hilton, Richards spoke candidly about how it made her feel.

“Is there any update after what happened on ‘Watch What Happens Live’?” Mellencamp asked.

“I will just tell you. I was home making a pre-passover dinner for my family, my husband and in-laws and everybody, and someone sent it to me — the clip of Garcelle saying that. And I just immediately started to cry. Because, honestly? She answered it so quickly,” Richards said.

“The thing is this. First of all, it was very pompous. Very pompous to say something like that, like, arrogant. I mean, you’ve known her for really, a reality TV show season and a half,” Richards continued.

“Family go through things and, you know, we will always come back around, blood is thicker than water, as they say. And it just, it really hurt. And Garcelle and I weren’t arguing or anything, and I just thought she really didn’t think about my feelings in that moment,” Richards said.

Beauvais Apologized to Richards via Text

Richards shared that Beauvais did send her a text message apologizing for making the comment about her relationship with Hilton.

“I guess a little birdie got back to her and told her that I was upset. And I did get a text apologizing and saying that it was reckless of her,” Richards said.

When Mellencamp asked if it was Sutton Stracke that told Beauvais, Richards said “yes.”

“Because, I was like, I’m so upset… And my husband kept saying ‘are you okay?’… but then she sent a text saying, ‘I’m really sorry’ and she said, ‘it was reckless of me,'” Richards continued. “So she did acknowledge that,” she added.

Richards said that the worst part of the whole ordeal is that it “creates more damage.”

“Imagine her and her son have a falling out, they’re not speaking, and I’m talking to her son and I say ‘well, I’m closer to her son than Garcelle is right now.’ I mean, that’s blood. You can’t say that,” Richards concluded.

