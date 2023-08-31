Kyle Richards Reveals How Daughter Portia Got Her ‘In Trouble’ In Italy

Kyle Richards said her daughter Portia’s attire gets her into “trouble” with fans.

While answering fan questions during an Amazon Live, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star responded to commenters who blame her for how her youngest daughter, Portia, dresses. Richards also issued a reminder that at age 15, little Portia is not so little anymore.

Kyle Richards Said She Chooses to Pick Her Battles With Portia

During her Amazon Live on August 30, 2023, Richards shared photos from her family’s recent vacation to Italy. The livestream featured items and knockoffs of outfits she and her daughters wore during the European trip, including a crop top worn by Portia, 15.

“Oh, people love it when my teenage daughter wears a crop top; they love to comment about it,” Richards cracked. “I’m just not that uptight about that,” the mom of four added.

Richards noted that people are always asking her, “Why do you dress your daughter like that?”

“Like she’s a toddler,” Richards added. “She’s in her second year of high school. I’m not dressing her.”

While the Bravo star added that “of course” she wouldn’t let her daughter leave the house wearing something she thought was really inappropriate, she isn’t overly concerned.

‘There have been many times where it’s like we’re pushing it, I’m not pleased.” Richards said. “But sometimes as a parent, you have to pick and choose your arguments.”

She also said she’ll sometimes tell Portia her outfit doesn’t look right and that she’ll later see all the friends in her group have outfits “way shorter and way more inappropriate.” “And then I look like the annoying mom, but you still have to make that point,” she said.

Richards noted that when she took Portia to Lollapalooza in July, there were comments about how inappropriate her outfit was. She admitted she warned her daughter that she would hear about it on social media.

“I told her and I was like well… you have to learn the hard way,” Richards said. “But a crop top? I’m sorry. I don’t think that is a big deal. I mean, we wear bathing suits, and like I said, she’s in her second year of high school, she’s going to start driving soon.”

Richards’ comments came a few days after she clapped back at critics of Portia on social media.

According to Reality Blurb, after a commenter on Instagram accused Richards of being “another housewife that dresses her underage daughter like a 20 something young lady,” Richards wrote, “I don’t dress her. She’s in her 2nd year of high school.”

After another described Portia’s Lollapoalloza outfit as “totally inappropriate” and “sad,” Portia replied, “Don’t be sad, I’m happy as a clam!”

Kyle Richards Explained Photos of Portia Dancing at a Club in Italy

One of Richards’ Amazon Live products was a knockoff of a “sexy bodycon dress” worn by Portia in Italy. The Bravo star admitted that photos of her daughter wearing the fitted white dress got her in hot water with fans.

“Oh no, not Portia wearing a sexy bodycon,” Richards said. “This dress got me in trouble too, guys. This dress got me in trouble.”

Richards also noted that people were “not pleased” with Instagram stories of Portia dancing while wearing the dress in Italy.

“They thought she was at a random club,” Richards said, before explaining, “We went to dinner in Positano. It’s like a little marina, you get off the boat, and there are little restaurants. There’s no age limit there.”

“I went to bed. She went with her dad and her sisters. They were like ‘this is the first time she gets to do this because it’s legal,’” Richards added. “It’s not a big deal. I think the headline was ‘Gone Wild’ or something.

In August 2023, The Daily Mail posted a story with a headline that included “Portia, 15, parties night away in club.”

A photo of Portia dancing included the caption, “Teen gone wild.”

