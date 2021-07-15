‘RHOBH’ Fans React to Kyle Richards’ Breakdown Over Parenting Problems

Kyle Richards broke down over her parenting problems at the height of COVID-19 pandemic, but some “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” viewers weren’t buying it.

In a scene filmed with her big sister Kathy Hilton last fall and posted on Bravo.com, the “RHOBH” star admitted that parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic was “getting to her” and that she didn’t feel like she was doing a good job.

In an emotional scene, Richards began to cry as she explained that she was worried about her youngest daughter, Portia Umansky, who seemed to be suffering the most during the pandemic.

“She’s so little and can’t do anything, she can’t go anywhere. She’s just home,” Richards said of her 12-year-old daughter’s struggles during lockdown.

The emotional scene with Richards and Hilton was filmed during the 2020 Christmas season around the same time that Richards was forced to sequester from most of her family. Last December, the celebrity sisters both tested positive for COVID-19 last December, as did their co-star Dorit Kemsley and Richards’ college-age daughter, Sophia Umansky.

Richards Broke Down As She Talked About How the Pandemic Lockdown Affected Her Youngest Child

In a confessional, Richards admitted that she always “prided” herself on being a really good mom and said being a parent was her “favorite thing.”

“It’s what I’m the best at,” she said. “So to see my child not in her best…”

The scene then cut to footage of Richards asking her daughter why she missed some of her classes when schools were virtual. Portia revealed that she missed her first two classes because she slept through her three alarms, and on another day she fell asleep during her lunch break and slept through another class. Richards also appeared upset that her daughter was still asleep at 12:30 p.m.

“What am I going to do, wake her? There’s nothing to do,” the mom of four said. “It’s making me feel like I’m not doing a good job.”

“I hear so many people say ‘my kids are missing their friends, missing going out and doing this.’ And my worry is actually the opposite,” Richards added. “Seeing Portia being comfortable not going to school and not seeing people. Not leaving your home. That is what worries me as a mom.”

Richards added that she tries so hard to keep Portia with kids her own age but that she’s so mature as it is and has three older sisters she looks up to.

“I want her to be a kid,” the mom of four said, before adding that she normally wouldn’t let her young daughter have super long fingernails, but because she has nothing to do she lets her play with makeup.

“What am I going to say no? There’s no rules anymore,” Richards said.

Viewers Reacted To Richards’ Pandemic Parenting Problems

Richards’ emotional “RHOBH” scene sparked a big reaction from viewers of the Bravo reality show. But not everyone was sympathetic to her parenting plight.

“Kyle crying about Portia when she’s literally living the dream #RHOBH,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Hey Mrs. Mom Kyle, how about making Portia read a book or paint a picture or fundraise online for animals? …Yes, tell her no. It’s called parenting,” another wrote.

“Maybe Portia’s just an introvert? Calm down, Kyle. The theatrics. #RHOBH,” a third viewer tweeted.

“I guess I don’t understand Kyle’s concern. Portia is somewhere with her older sister(s)? And she doesn’t want to leave the house…in a pandemic? She sounds fine to me,” another added.

“Kyle is being dramatic. Portia takes acting classes and isn’t interested in school. She’s lacking a storyline and milking it,” another wrote.

Other viewers related to Richards’ parenting struggles during the pandemic.

“I feel for Kyle talking about Portia and being worried about her during the pandemic,” one “RHOBH” fan wrote.

“I have never related to Kyle more than I do now,” another added. “Totally get her feelings about Portia. I have 4 kids and they have all taken the different lockdowns so different.”

“This is the most relatable thing I have ever seen from Bravo!” another viewer chimed in.

It should be noted that Richards appeared to have been pretty strict about following COVID protocols at the height of the pandemic. Ahead of her diagnosis, she wouldn’t even let her daughters hug when they were first reunited over the holidays.