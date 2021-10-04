Kyle Richards Celebrates Daughter Portia’s Bat Mitzvah With Circus-Themed Bash: PHOTOS

Kyle Richards threw a major party to celebrate her youngest daughter’s bat mitzvah.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star hosted a circus-themed celebration in honor of her daughter Portia’s religious coming-of-age milestone.

Kyle was raised Catholic but converted to Judaism when she married Mauricio Umansky more than 25 years ago. All but one of Kyle’s daughters were raised in the Jewish faith, according to Bravo.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” earlier in the week, Kyle told host Andy Cohen that the bat mitzvah party for Portia would have a circus theme and she teased that there would be 300 guests in attendance, Tamara Tattles reported. The party was held at Kyle and Mauricio’s Encino, California home.

On Instagram, Kyle credited Cobalt Events for planning the party. She also gave a shout-out to the florist, balloon company, circus prop and rental companies, and Dancing Fire circus performers. The party also featured a candy bar, a dessert bar, and a photo booth.

Portia Wore a Pink Dress & a Tiara as She Made Her Entrance into the Party

“RHOBH” fans knew that Portia’s big day was coming up. On a recent episode of the Bravo reality show, the teen revealed that she was nervous about having to speak Hebrew at her bat mitzvah, per Screenrant. But once it was party time, she seemed to be at ease.

On her Instagram story, Kyle shared footage of Portia proudly twirling to show off her pink feathered and tulle-covered dress and matching tiara after she was announced as the guest of honor. Portia danced her way onto the floor after her parents and her sisters, Farrah, Sophia, and Alexia entered the party. She also did a father-daughter dance with Mauricio.

Most of Kyle’s ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars Attended the Bat Mitzvah

Although the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is not yet officially in production, there were plenty of filming opportunities for producers as most of the cast turned up for the event. The only two full-time “RHOBH” stars who weren’t photographed at the party were Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais.

Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, did not appear to be in attendance for her niece’s celebration, but a glammed-up Kyle posed with her co-stars Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Dorit Kemsley. Fellow “RHOBH” star Sutton Stracke also shared a photo of her bat mitzvah outfit.

The party guests also appeared to enjoy the food booths and other activities. Crystal Kung Minkoff shared a photo of herself eating cotton candy and hinted that she may have hit the candy booth multiple times.

Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK posed in the “Cirque du Portia” photo booth – more than once.

And former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave shared footage of a Ferris wheel and a video of Portia dancing to the Olivia Rodrigo song “Déjà vu.”

Evolution Media, the production company for “The Real Housewives” franchise, also put together a special video in honor of Portia. In the introduction, Kyle noted that her daughter’s second birthday was celebrated on the first season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010.

On social media, fans reacted to photos from Portia’s party — and to how fast she grew up.

“We really watched Portia grow up into a little Ariana Grande,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “I feel geriatric.”

“Aw, she’ll have a confessional and her own glam team before long. Mazel Tov to Miss Portia,” another fan wrote.

