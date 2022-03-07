Kyle Richards Hosts 70 Teenagers For Daughter Portia’s 14th Birthday Party

Kyle Richards hosted a house party for 70 teenagers.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a photo booth pic to her Instagram page and revealed that it was taken during a birthday party she hosted for her youngest daughter, Portia, and one of her friends.

“Chaperoning a party with seventy 14 years olds is not for the faint of heart,” Richards captioned the snap of her and her husband Mauricio Umansky. The Bravo star also included the hashtags “#portia­lah, @hollywood_photobooth, and #jesustakethewheel.

Kyle Richards Revealed She Was Stressed Out While Hosting the Teen Party

On her Instagram story, Richards shared details about the party hosted at her Encino, California mansion. The RHOBH star seemed extremely stressed as she posted to her story from her kitchen as loud music blared and teenagers mingled in the background.

“Fourteen-year-old birthday party,” Richards told her followers. “Everything has been falling apart at the seams so far except the photo booth.”

“I will be eating my way through this evening,” Richards later revealed as she munched on a snack. “#toooldforthsis***.”

The mom of four then retreated to her bedroom and revealed, “My entire bedroom is vibrating.” She also shared footage of her dogs and added, “We are not wanted downstairs.”

Richards also admitted that she missed the days of kiddie parties.

“I miss [Chuck E Cheese],” she wrote. I did not appreciate [Chuck E Cheese] enough. Pizza, skeeball & done in 2 hours. #takemeback.”

Fans commiserated with Richards in comments to her Instagram post. Many could not believe Portia turned 14. The teen was just a toddler when her mom made her debut on RHOBH in 2010. Others called Richards “brave” for hosting the party at home instead of just hiring a place to do it.

Other fans couldn’t get over the number of guests that were invited to the at-home party.

When one fan asked, “Did you say SEVENTY?!” another noted, “She must have invited her whole private school.”

“70? Come on,” a third commenter wrote.

“Seventy friends at 14?? I was a loser,” another fan cracked.

Kyle Richards Invited Hundreds of Guests to Portia’s Bat Mitzvah Last Fall

Richards is no stranger to big parties. In October 2021, the “Halloween Kills” star hosted a circus-themed celebration at her home in honor of Portia’s bat mitzvah.

Ahead of the “Cirque du Portia” bat mitzvah bash, Richards appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and told host Andy Cohen that there would be 300 guests in attendance to celebrate Portia’s religious milestone, Tamara Tattles reported at the time.

On Instagram, Richards shared plenty of photos and videos from the celebration. The RHOBH veteran credited Cobalt Events for planning the party, which included floral displays, balloons, circus props, a DJ, and Dancing Fire circus performers. The party also featured a candy and dessert bar as well as a photo booth.

Several “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars were guests at the bat mitzvah, so with any luck fans may get to see some of the celebration on the upcoming 12th season of the Bravo reality show.

