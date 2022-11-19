Kyle Richards Shares Clip of Daughter Portia in Christmas Movie

Kyle Richards was a child star, but will acting run in the next generation of her family?

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, all have acting resumes that date back to the 1970s. Kyle Richards was just five when she landed her first TV role in a 1974 episode of “Police Woman.” She also appeared in the 1978 horror classic, “Halloween,” and had recurring and starring roles on “Little House on the Prairie,” “Carter Country,” “Down to Earth,” and more, according to IMDb.

Four decades later, it turns out that one of Richards’ daughters may also be interested in acting.

Kyle Richards Shared a Clip of Her Youngest Daughter’s Acting Debut

In 2021, Richards and “Breaking Bad” alum Betsy Brandt co-starred in Peacock’s first original holiday film, “The Real Housewives of the North Pole,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Richards played Trish, a resident of North Pole, Vermont, and winner of the town’s holiday decorating contest for nine years in a row.

One year after the film made its debut, Richards got fans in the holiday spirit by posting a scene from the TV movie on Instagram. In the clip, her character is confronted by some sassy Girl Scouts, and the leader of the pack is played Richards’ youngest daughter, Portia Umansky. According to IMDb, Umansky is credited as playing “Girl Scout Catherine” in the film and it is her first and only acting credit on the site.

In the comment section, Richards’ daughters Farah and Alexia reacted to say how much they love the movie. But other followers did a double take after realizing who played the head Girl Scout.

“Did I see PORTIA!!” one fan asked.

“Portia did so well in this scene,” another wrote.

“Portia made me chuckle … the face … at her mother … she was perfect, she must have loved doing this. Definitely on the Christmas watch list, “another fan chimed in.

“Loved you in this movie! Also, Portia making her debut was the best,” another wrote to Richards.

Kyle Richards Said Portia Is the Only One of Her Daughters Who Wants to Act

Richards is the mother of four daughters, and two of them, Farrah and Alexia, recently landed their own Netflix show, “Buying Beverly Hills,” with her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Richards once noted that out of all of her daughters, only Portia had expressed an interest in acting. “Portia is the only one who wants to act and it’s very weird for me to take her to auditions,” she revealed in 2018, per Page Six. “It takes me back in time, all [of] the sudden, I’m my mom and she’s me.”

“I’ll take her to auditions and I’m sitting with all these moms and it’s really awkward too because [they’ll recognize me from] ‘Housewives,’“ the Bravo star added.

Richards revealed that her youngest daughter has a “good attitude” about the audition process.

“She’s very good at it,“ the RHOBH star said. “She’s screen tested [and] she gets callbacks all the time, but she hasn’t booked it yet so now I start getting like, ‘Is she going to start [getting] sad or nervous?’ But she just goes and doesn’t even ask about it again.”

Once Portia did book a job, Richards was a proud mama. She shared a few Instagram photos of her and Portia in the makeup trailer outside of the set for “The Real Housewives of the North Pole.”

“Almost done shooting,” Richards wrote at the time. “I have had such a great time making this Christmas movie. You all know how much I LOVE Christmas! Making a Christmas movie is a dream come true. I have been so fortunate to work with such an amazing cast & crew.” She then described Portia as “the best sidekick in the world.”

