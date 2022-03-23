Fans Can’t Get Over Kyle Richards’ Latest Family Photo

Kyle Richards posed for a family photo and fans couldn’t get over how grown-up her daughters have become.

When the mom of four first started on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010, her youngest daughter, Portia, was still a toddler and her middle daughters were tweens/young teens. Fast forward a decade and 12 seasons later, and her daughters are all grown up and range in age from 14 to 33.

Kyle is mom to Farrah Aldjufrie, who is her only child from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie, as well as daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, whom she welcomed with her second husband, Mauricio Umansky, according to Hollywood Life.

Kyle Recently Posed With Her Family in Los Angeles & Fans Couldn’t Get Over How Her Daughters Looked—Especially Portia

In a photo shared on her Instagram page in March 2022, Kyle posed with her family outside of The Ivy Restaurant in Los Angeles. The Bravo star stunned in a green trench coat with matching shoes as she held a bright blue Birkin bag. Daughters Alexia, Portia, Farrah, and Sophia all posed alongside their mom, and behind them stood Alexia’s boyfriend, Jake Zingerman, Mauricio Umansky, and Farid Khreino.

“Bravo’s royal family,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

All of the Umansky women looked stunning in the snap. Alexia shares her famous mom’s long, dark hair, while Sophia is tall like her dad. Portia, who once sported curls and a mischievous grin, had straightened hair as she posed in jeans and white sneakers.

In the comment section, many fans zeroed in on Portia, who recently celebrated her 14th birthday.

“Portia is the main character of this photo,” one commenter declared.

“Beautiful family. Wait…when did Portia grow up!” a second fan asked.

“Cant get over Portia OMG,” another agreed.

“Portia looks so grown up with straight hair! “ a fourth fan chimed in.

“As I remember when Portia was a little kid she had gorgeous curly hair. So beautiful,” added another.

“I can’t believe how big Portia is!! Beautiful family!” wrote another fan.

Kyle Richards Revealed Portia May Want to Follow in Her Footsteps as an Actor

Kyle Richards was a child star in the 1970s and ‘80s. She appeared in the very first “Halloween” movie in 1978 and had a recurring role on “Little House on the Prairie.” But she’s happy that her two oldest daughters want nothing to do with showbiz.

According to Wonderwall, Kyle once told Australia’s TV Week that she “wouldn’t let” her daughters become actors or reality stars and that she’s happy that Farrah and Alexia are successful in the family real estate business.

“Two of my girls are in real estate – they’re businesswomen, and I like that they’re on that path,” she said.

But it could be Portia who doesn’t follow that path. In 2018, Kyle admitted that her youngest child — who grew up with Bravo’s cameras around her — is interested in acting.

“Portia is the only one who wants to act and it’s very weird for me to take her to auditions,” Kyle told fans in 2018, per Page Six. “It takes me back in time, all [of] the sudden, I’m my mom and she’s me.”

“I’ll take her to auditions and I’m sitting with all these moms and it’s really awkward too because [they’ll recognize me from] ‘Housewives,’“ she added.

At the time, Kyle said of Portia, “She just has such a good attitude about it and she’s very good at it, she’s screen-tested [and] she gets callbacks all the time but she hasn’t booked it yet so now I start getting like, ‘is she going to start [getting] sad or nervous?’ But she just goes and doesn’t even ask about it again so I think she thinks this is the job.”

Portia has since landed a small part in “The Real Housewives of the North Pole,” the Peacock movie her mom starred in last year, per IMDb.

