Kyle Richards Welcomes Adorable New Family Member: PHOTOS

Kyle Richards is once again a fur mom of six. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed that her family has welcomed a new puppy into their brood—and he’s definitely an adorable addition.

Fans know that Richards is an avid dog lover. In a September 2021 Instagram post, she posed with her niece, Whitney Davis’ German shepherd, Captain, and wrote, “I have two German Shepherds. Best dogs ever. … My second favorite is a great dane. I want one so bad.”

But when it came down to it, Richards fell in love with another type of dog before she could welcome a Great Dane to her clan—and it’s not hard to see why.

Kyle Richards Shared Photos of Her New Puppy, Smokey

In an Instagram post on January 6, Richards introduced fans to her new puppy, Smokey. The Bravo star shared several close-ups of the mixed breed pup as she admitted that it was love at first sight.

“Welcome to the family Smokey, “Richards captioned the post. “We all love you so much already. When we heard Smokey needed a home my heart stopped. She looks just like Storm did as a baby but different coloring. My apologies in advance for the amount of posting I will be doing with this face.”

Several of Richards’ RHOBH co-stars commented on the photos of Smokey, including pal Garcelle Beauvais, who wrote, “I can’t I want one!”

“OMG SMOKEY!!!!!!!!” wrote Lisa Rinna, followed by a series of heart emoji.

“I love Smokey,” added RHOBH star Sutton Stracke.

Richards, who also added the hashtag #adoptdontshop, also revealed how she found Smokey.

“I follow many different adoption/rescues on Instagram,” Richards wrote in the comment section.

Richards & Her Family Posed With all of Their Dogs For a Holiday Card— And the Pups Looked Straight at the Camera

Smokey is the latest fur baby to roam the Richards Umansky house. The family also has a mixed breed dog, Storm, the two German Shepherd named Luna and River, a golden retriever named Bambi, and a Pomeranian named Romeo, according to People.

In December 2020, Richards and her family posed with all of their dog — six at the time– for an amazing holiday photo. In the pic, the “RHOBH” star, her husband Mauricio Umansky, and their daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia wore matching Christmas pajamas as they posed with their six dogs, Luna, Bambi, Romeo, River, Khloe, and Storm. All six dogs were looking straight at the camera in the miraculous shot.

Sadly, in February 2021, Richards announced that her dog Khloe had passed away.

“I have not been able to put into words the pain I feel after losing Khloe,” Richards wrote on Instagram at the time. “My dogs are my other children and it hurts so much to think that she is gone.”

Richards also revealed that it was Khloe who made her want to have a fourth child.

“I used to carry Khloe in a baby carrier on my chest,” she wrote. “I think that’s when we decided maybe we should have another baby. She slept with me [and] on my stomach when I was pregnant with Portia. She slept by my kids … loving [and] protecting them. Littlest dog with the biggest attitude. I will be forever grateful for the 16 years we had with her.”

