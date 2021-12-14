Kyle Richards Reveals When She Will ‘Hang Up’ Her RHOBH Diamond

Kyle Richards revealed when her days on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will be done.

In an interview with Variety, the 52-year-old Bravo veteran opened up about her revived acting career and how it could mark a change in her commitment to the Housewives franchise she has helmed since 2010.

Richards told the outlet that ahead of her hit movie “Halloween Kills,” she thought to herself, “‘This is really my chance to show what I do’ — remind people that I’m an actor.”

Richards was a child star in John Carpenter’s 1978 movie “Halloween,” and she appeared in a variety of TV shows in the 1970s and ‘80s. She told Variety she never wanted to be a reality star.

“I always said there were two things I didn’t want to do: a soap opera and reality television,” she admitted.

Kyle Revealed When She Will Hang Up Her RHOBH Diamond

In the interview, Richards revealed that “The ‘Housewives” is not something you can be passionate about,” but that she is “passionate about acting and creating.”

The mom of four also admitted that there have been “many times” that’s she thought it would be her last year on RHOBH. She’s currently shooting the 12th season of the Bravo hit and is the only original cast member left. While she is grateful for all that NBC Universal has done for her, she knows the end of her Housewives career is on the horizon.

“There will be a time where I’ll say, ‘It’s all too much,’ and then I’ll pick a lane,” Richards said. “When the bad outweighs the good or when it’s no longer fun for me, then I will know it’s time. Have I felt those times more than ever? Yes. As long as I can keep balancing it, I will. But of course, there will be a time when I hang up my diamond.”

Richards Recently Admitted She Feels a Loyalty to the Housewives

Earlier in 2021, Richards told Entertainment Tonight that she loves her co-star and the production crew on RHOBH, but that she’ll leave when she’s “not having fun anymore.”

“Right now, it’s a lot,” she admitted “I’m juggling a lot, but I have to say that NBC, Bravo, Peacock have been really good to me. … It’s really fun to be able to be doing the ‘Housewives’ and they are allowing me the freedom to do the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’ and to do my Christmas movie, ‘The Housewives of the North Pole.’ They gave me the time to do ‘Halloween’. And so the fact that I’m able to juggle these things, and that they’re working with me around that, and I’m still having fun.”

In October 2021, Richards told The Cut that she feels“ a loyalty and an obligation” to “The REal Housewives of Beverly Hills” and feels guilty to turn my back on them.” But she also told Pedestrian that she has been on the show for a long time and knows the end has to come at some point.

“Eventually I’m gonna have to walk away,” she said.

