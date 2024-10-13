‘Real Housewives’ OG Nearly Quit Ahead of New Season

Longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards nearly quit the show ahead of season 14.

“I had a meltdown. My first in 14 years. I was like, I don’t think I can physically do this anymore. I walked off the set and didn’t shoot the next day. I was at my breaking point. I have so much on my plate, and some of the women just push,” she explained to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview published on October 8.

“These last two years have been the most difficult of my life and I didn’t want to put myself through the scrutiny. I didn’t feel supported by a lot of the cast, so I felt like I wanted to disappear for a while,” she said elsewhere in the interview. “We have a lot of fun times, too, and the producers are family to me at this point, so I knew that would be another loss for me. My husband was just about to move out,” Richards added.

The women have been filming season 14 of the popular Bravo franchise, but things look a little different for Richards, who split from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in 2023.

The new Beverly Hills season will premiere on Bravo this fall.

Kyle Richards Will Have Vulnerable Moments on Season 14

Based on what Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton recently said, it sounds like more details of Richards’ divorce will be shown on the season. However, Hilton admits that she wasn’t on-hand for some of the tough parts.

“I wasn’t there [when she had a tough time filming the show]. I was gone for two weeks. So I didn’t get to witness any of it. I think that she really has been doing very well and that she’s really concentrating on [her daughters]. That’s her priority right now. She and Mauricio are really good friends,” Hilton told Us Weekly.

In a sneak peek of the new season of the “Real Housewives” series, Richards showed a vulnerable side. At one point, she was crying and said, “I’m done. I’m not doing this anymore.” While there wasn’t much context to go on, it seems as though filming will take its toll.

And while many fans will be tuning in to see how things pan out with Richards as she continues on her new post-marital journey, the other women will also earn their diamonds. According to newcomer Jennifer Tilly, “everybody stirred the pot” on season 14 (via Us Weekly).

“There’s not a single person that sat out on the sidelines eating popcorn and going, ‘Wow, this is fabulous, this is such an interesting show. I’m glad I’m not in there,” Tilly told Us Weekly.

Kyle Richards Said She & Mauricio Umansky ‘Get Along Great’

Richards and Umansky have yet to officially end their marriage. Although rumors have been swirling for months, neither party has filed for divorce. However, in May 2024, Richards confirmed that Umansky had moved out of their family home.

Although. the two are unlikely to reconcile, Richards has said that they are getting along and are in a good place.

“We get along great. Grateful for that … I’m very proud [of] how we’ve navigated through that,” she said on a September 24, 2024, Amazon Live.

“We get along very well. There’s no arguing or anything like that. There never was. I mean, it’s still the same,” she added.

