Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Hit It Off With RHONY Star Ramona Singer

Kyle Richards made an unexpected friendship while filming “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran told Entertainment Tonight that she “didn’t know “what to expect” when she signed on to the Peacock spinoff as the lone West Coast Housewife with a cast of couples from New York, Atlanta, and New Jersey.

“We don’t have preexisting relationships amongst the other cities,” she told the outlet. “So I thought, I don’t know what could possibly happen.”

In addition to Kyle, the RHUGT cast featured Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps (“Real Housewives of New York City”), Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”), and Melissa Gorga, and Teresa Giudice (“Real Housewives of New Jersey.”)

Kyle Hit it off With a Controversial RHONY Star

In the ET interview, Kyle revealed that the RHOGT drama started right away with a fight over who would get the best bedroom, spawned by Ramona. The troublemaking RHONY star butted heads with several cast members on the first three episodes of the spinoff that have been released so far. But Kyle admitted she was pleasantly surprised by her friendship with the New York-based reality star.

“I actually admire Ramona,” Kyle said. “Yes, she has her moments, but I also have seen a lot softer side of Ramona and a very sweet side of Ramona. She opened up a lot about some things towards the end of the trip, which explained a lot to me about Ramona, and how she kind of operates and why she does the things she does.”

Kyle said she ended up spending “a lot of time” with the RHONY star and that they has a great time together during the group’s group’s trip to Turks and Caicos.

“She is a lot of fun, I will say,” Kyle revealed. “Yes, she offends people sometimes. I don’t know if she’s just very unfiltered and says things that are not appropriate, but she also makes me laugh — and I forgive when people make me laugh. I can forgive anything if you make me laugh. And she was really making me laugh. And we were always like the ones that were ready to go and have fun all the time.”

Ramona Singer Made Headlines for Her Behavior Last Season & Is Being Blamed for the Canceled RHONY Reunion

While Kyle had “fun” with Ramona, that wasn’t the case for her castmates on “The Real Housewives of New York City” last season — or for Bravo host Andy Cohen.

An investigation into alleged racist comments made by Ramona is thought to be what caused the “Real Housewives of New York City” reunion to be canceled, according to Page Six.

Last season, Ramona made headlines for her offensive behavior towards Eboni K. Williams, most notably at a Black Shabbat dinner that the newcomer hosted. During the dinner, Ramona threw a tantrum and downplayed a Black dinner guest’s story about a difficult childbirth experience she endured by saying she had a racist experience as a white woman while in labor with her own child.

During a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Ramona addressed host Andy Cohen’s comment that the Shabbat episode was “not fun” for him to watch. Ramona said she was “mortified” by her behavior when she watched the episode back, and she issued what appeared to be a scripted apology.

Ramona has also been accused of saying of Eboni Williams, “This is why we shouldn’t have Black people on the show,” but she denied making the statement.

“I never said that,” Ramona told Page Six. “It’s a terrible lie. It’s very disappointing that even after my name was cleared that people still want to slander me.”

