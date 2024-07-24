Kyle Richards’ Sister Reveals Her Reaction Reaction to Photos Of Mauricio Umansky Kissing New Flame

Kyle Richards was upset to see photos of Mauricio Umansky kissing another woman at an airport in Mykonos, Greece — despite the fact that they have been separated for more than a year, according to her sister.

In an interview with Page Six, Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton hinted that “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star needed to be comforted after photos of her husband of 28 years surfaced online in July 2024.

Richards, 55, and Umansky, 54, announced their separation in July 2023 after nearly 30 years together.

On July 17, 2024, photos of Umansky being greeted by a beautiful mystery woman surfaced online. Umansky’s airport companion was identified as 33-year-old model and actress Nikita Kahn, per TMZ. The outlet also posted a video of Umansky and his new flame looking lovey-dovey during their trip. The new couple lounged in a cabana and held hands at the Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos.

Kathy Hilton Said Seeing Mauricio With Another Woman Was a ‘Hard Pill to Swallow’

Hilton, 65, told Page Six her sister did not take the news of Umansky’s photos well. “I think it was a hard pill to swallow, seeing it,” she said. “And so, what I’m trying to do is just kind of calm her down a little bit. Like you know, this is bound to happen. They’ve been separated you know. You’ve (Kyle) said he can do what he wants to do you can do what you want to do.”

Hilton noted that Kahn was the one who approached Umansky at the airport. “This woman was the one that ran up and kissed him,” she said. “I knew eventually we were going to see something but of course, you know. That hurts me. But yet it is what it is, and he is allowed to go on dates and, you know, kiss if he wants.”

The RHOBH “friend” also hinted that her younger sister is not dating anyone, despite rampant rumors that she has been in a romantic relationship with singer Morgan Wade.

“I said you need to get out there!” Hilton revealed of Richards.

In a separate interview, Hilton told People magazine that Richards is “hanging in there” after seeing the photos of Umansky with another woman. “I said, ‘It won’t be the last. There’ll be many, many more,’” Hilton said. “I think she’s fine. I think it’s more about how the girls are gonna take it.”

Hilton added that she advised her sister that she’s “gotta get out there” and start dating. “If I was in her shoes after that picture, I’d be out within three days,” she said of Richards.

Richards may have been thrown off by Umansky’s now-public romantic outing because the exes have a “don’t ask, don’t tell policy” to keep the peace between them, a source told Us Weekly. “Kyle doesn’t let it bother her, but it of course stings a little hearing about Mauricio with someone new,” the insider alleged. “They are still getting their ducks in a row for the divorce. There are no plans to reconcile.”

It Was Kyle Richards’ Idea For Mauricio to Date

While Richards may have been upset over seeing photos of Umansky with another woman, she was the one who made the “rules” for their separation. In a scene from Umansky’s Netflix reality show “Buying Beverly Hills,” Umansky opened up to his daughters about Richards’ request for a separation.

“Your mom came and she talked to me and said, ‘I think I need space,’” The Agency founder said to daughters Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia in the scene.

He also explained that it was Richards who made the guidelines for their split. “She said to me, ‘Listen, the rules are, you go out, you date. You do whatever it is you want to do. I’m not going to be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. We are separated,’” he told his daughters.

Richards said more than once that both she and her husband could do what they “want.” In a video posted by The Daily Mail in December, 2023, Richards addressed the idea of Umansky potentially dating. “Well, he’s allowed to do what he wants,” she said.

During May 2024 appearance on “The B**** Bible” podcast, Richards also said of her and Umansky, “I mean, we’re both allowed to do whatever we want, which is so strange.” The Bravo star added that she wasn’t quite there yet. “If someone flirts with me at a red light, I will hit the gas and go through the red light,” she admitted. “I’m very uncomfortable.”