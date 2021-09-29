Kyle Richards Reacts to Lisa Vanderpump’s Claim That She Spread Rumors About Erika Jayne

Kyle Richards reacted to Lisa Vanderpump’s recent claim that she gossiped about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s financial problems nearly more than a year before their divorce drama and Girardi’s embezzlement lawsuits were made public.

After social media personality and podcast host Christian Gray Snow shared a screenshot of a story about Vanderpump’s claims that Richards talked about Erika Jayne’s problems behind her back as far back as 2019, Richards posted a series of crying-laughing emoji in the comment section.

Snow’s caption insinuated that Vanderpump was looking for attention ahead of the premiere of the ninth season of her Bravo show “Vanderpump Rules,” three months after her series “Vanderpump Dogs” made a quiet debut on the Peacock steaming site.

“When your show premieres tomorrow but your last spin-off only averaged 6 weekly viewers,” Snow’s post said. “Pathetic lmao,” he added.

Richards Was Criticized For Her Reaction to Snow’s Shady Caption

In response to Snow’s Instagram post, several followers called out the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star for laughing about the story and the shade thrown at Vanderpump’s reality show.

“And your show did amazing?” one critic wrote to Richards, in reference to her short-lived drama series, “American Woman.” The series, which was based loosely on Richards’ childhood, was canceled in 2018 after one season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Didn’t your show get cancelled after one season?” another commenter asked Richards. “And #rhobh ratings have dropped big time this season.”

“Yeah your show was canned too. Just sayin sis,” another chimed in

“Honey, No…you shouldn’t be laughing about low ratings when your show ‘American Woman’ was cancelled after just one season,” another wrote. “Plus the real question is… did you or did you not talk about Erika’s financial issues with Camille?! Answer the question.”

After Richards’ co-star and friend Dorit Kemsley posted identical crying-laughing emoji in the comment section, she also got slammed. Some commenters told Kemsley that if it wasn’t for Vanderpump she would be a nobody. Others shaded her for siding with Richards.

“Pretty sure your time is up soon hon,” one viewer wrote to Kemsley. “In debt up to your eyeballs just like Erika desperately trying to keep up with the Joneses..how long did your Buddy Kyle’s ‘show’ last again? hilarious. Should we remind you that Lisa designs her own restaurants and you design your friends dining room?”

“Kissing up to @kylerichards didn’t save @teddimellencamp’s job. Just sayin,” another commenter wrote.

An Insider Said Vanderpump’s Story About Richards Doesn’t Make Sense

Richards has claimed she didn’t know about Erika Jayne and her ex-husband’s financial problems before their divorce drama began to play out, but there has been some buzz to the contrary.

In September 2021, former “RHOBH” star Camille Grammer was asked by a Twitter follower if she had heard about “the Tom and Erika rumors” before they were talked about on the Bravo reality show, and she admitted she had heard about it in 2019 at Andy Cohen’s baby shower.

“One of the housewives mentioned it at Andy’s baby shower.” Grammer wrote.

“A west coast HW. A so called “good friend” of hers,” Grammer added.

And in an interview with The Daily Mail published the day before the “Vanderpump Rules” premiere, Vanderpump filled in the blanks to Grammer’s story by telling the outlet that the mystery housewife with the loose lips “could be the person that Ken kicked out of my house.”

Fans know that Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, kicked Richards out of their house during an argument on season 9 of “RHOBH.”

“It didn’t surprise me when Camille told me that it was Kyle that had told her the gossip about her supposed friend Erika Jayne,” Vanderpump also told The Daily Mail. “That’s how Kyle works.”

But a fellow guest at Cohen’s baby shower told Page Six that Vanderpump’s claims about Richards don’t “add up” because Richards, who hosted the baby shower for Cohen, was too busy that day to spend time gossiping with the guests.

The insider said Vanderpump looks “desperate” for throwing Richards’ name into the story.

“Lisa loves to throw gas on the fire and then run away,” the insider said. “She should stay in her lane and worry about promoting her own show.”

