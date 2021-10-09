Kyle Richards Says Camille Grammer ‘Wants Her Job Back’

Kyle Richards spoke out about the recent rumors that she gossiped about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s finances more than a year before their divorce drama and Girardi’s embezzlement lawsuits were made public.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Richards addressed Camille Grammer’s claims that she talked about the Girardi’s problems in 2019 while at the baby shower for Andy Cohen’s son, Ben.

“Looks like somebody wants their job back,” Richards said of Grammer. “I mean, everybody that was at the shower texted me and said, ‘You were hosting baby shower and dancing on tables. I never even saw you speak to Camille for one minute.’ And I said, ‘Exactly, but I know exactly what they’re doing.’”

Richards also noted that Lisa Vanderpump backed Camille’s story even though she wasn’t a guest at the baby shower.

“Lisa Vanderpump chiming in, ‘Oh, well, you know, of course, she did,’” Richards added. “You weren’t even there. So to me, it was very calculated. …These two talking about the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ more than I actually am, by the way.”

Richards also hinted that Grammer and Vanderpump would not be welcomed back by the rest of the “RHOBH” cast members, and she suggested that LVP in particular should just get on with her life.

“I don’t know why she’s tweeting, you know, things that aren’t even true about former cast members,” she said. “Like, let’s grow up. We’re all adults here.”

Lisa Vanderpump Supported Camille’s Claims About Kyle Richards

The drama started last month when a Twitter follower asked Grammer if she had heard about “the Tom and Erika rumors” before their financial and legal issues were talked about on “RHOBH.” Grammer teased that “one of the Housewives mentioned it” at Andy Cohen’s baby shower two years ago. She later added that it was “a west coast HW” and a “so-called “good friend” of Erika’s.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Vanderpump was also asked about the story and she offered up the information that the gossipy Housewife “could be the person that Ken kicked out of my house.”

“It didn’t surprise me when Camille told me that it was Kyle that had told her the gossip about her supposed friend Erika Jayne,” Vanderpump added. “That’s how Kyle works.”

Grammer later confirmed that she heard the rumors from Richards. In a screenshot captured by Comments By Bravo, the former “Club MTV” dancer wrote: “To set the record straight it was Kyle who told me Tom [Girardi] was in trouble during [Andy Cohen’s] baby shower. I was surprised that Kyle was acting chummy with Erika. Erika even called Kyle the Queen of #RHOBH. Crazy rt?!?!”

Vanderpump responded to Grammer’s post with, “Truth always comes out lol.”

Grammer & Vanderpump Have Both Denied That They Want to Return to RHOBH

Both Grammer and Vanderpump were original “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars. Grammer left the show after season 2 and returned as a “friend of” and a “guest” through season 10. Vanderpump was a full-time Housewife through season 9, but she quit the show after the infamous PuppyGate drama that dominated that season.

While Richards thinks Grammer and Vanderpump’s “calculated” comments are their way of trying to make headlines so they can get back on the “RHOBH,” both women have decided that they want to return to the Bravo reality show.

“I am not interested in going back at this point,” Grammer recently wrote on Twitter. “Maybe a few years ago but not now. My life is different and I’m enjoy tweeting about the show instead of being a target.”

Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight she has no interest in working with Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne.

“With this cast? No, it’d be impossible,” she said. “Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe.”

