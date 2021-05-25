Kyle Richards Dishes ‘Real Housewives All-Stars’ Feuds

Kyle Richards is mentioning it all! “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently took a trip to Turks and Caicos with six other Housewives from other “Real Housewives” franchise for a “Real Housewives All-Stars.” Richards has since returned in one piece, and she’s now spilling some tea from the trip.

“I was very nervous,” Richards confessed on an episode of the “Teddi Tea Pod With Teddi Mellencamp” podcast from May 24. “When I found out that it was two from Atlanta, two from New York City, and two from New Jersey, and then only me, I was like this has red flags written all over it.”

She added that after meeting the other women, she was more than thankful to be apart of RHOBH. “I learned a lot about not only the other franchises, but also Beverly Hills, because they’re really hardcore and people are like, ‘you guys stab each other in the back and this and that,'” Richards said. “I really found myself missing my Beverly Hills girls, because we really do have a strong camaraderie.”

Richards then slightly shaded the other franchises saying, “And yes we don’t agree and all that and we have our fights and stuff, but we really do – the current cast – we really all do genuinely support each other, check in with each other, care about each other, and I’m learning that on these other shows, there’s not a lot of that.”

Richards Spilled Who Would Fit Well With the RHOBH Cast

Mellencamp then asked her bff who of the other ladies could be their future bestie. Richards hesitated saying, “It’s hard to say,” but she eventually decided upon RHONJ star Melissa Gorga. “Melissa is the most like us,” Richards dished.

She then added a surprising twist nothing, “Ramona – I know she’s all over the place and she offends everybody all the time – but I personally found her to be entertaining. I could’ve just grabbed my popcorn she’s so entertaining to me…she’s really funny.”

Mellencamp asked about the other ladies and Richards said RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice surprised her. “Teresa, I was expecting her to be very different. So I have something to say about everybody and some of these people I would’ve never wanted to spend time with, but now that I did, I actually would…Not everybody though.”

When it comes to what fans can expect to see, Richards said they should get excited. “I really think the fans are going to love this,” the “Halloween” actress spilled. “It’s a very different style than we normally do, because we’re talking openly about the fact that we’re on the show…We’re all under one roof, and it was really interesting, and I was surprised by the women.”

Giudice Recently Teased a Feud

Richards isn’t the only one giving fans a taste of the series. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Giudice revealed that she didn’t exactly get along with Singer while filming the upcoming spinoff. Giudice revealed that she had some “words” with Singer.

“She does mix up her words like I do, and sometimes she says the craziest things,” Giudice said while speaking with Us Weekly. “Like, [stuff] will come to her mind right away, and that’s what I do too, so I feel like we do have that in common, but it’s not going to be too much.”

However, despite the drama, Giudice did enjoy filming the special. “I was so happy I was a part of it, and it was amazing,” the star told the outlet. “I feel like everyone’s going to get to know more of who Teresa Giudice really is. All the other years I feel like I’ve been attacked, and that’s what happens I guess when you’re the OG. Everyone wants to take you down. But I feel like this trip was different and even the reunion, I feel like everyone is going to start to get to know the real Teresa. I always had to be in defense mode, and if people are coming after me, of course, I have to defend myself — anybody would.”

“Real Housewives All-Stars” is set to air later this year on NBC’s new streaming platform, Peacock, and featured seven different women across the different “Housewives” franchises.

READ NEXT: Feud Update: Lisa Rinna vs. Garcelle Beauvais