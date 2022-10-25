Kyle Richards Addresses Kim Richards’ ‘Real Sister’ Comment

Kyle Richards is clearing some things up from episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” past.

During a special episode of “Watch What Happens Live” that was filmed at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 19, Richards was asked a question by a fan about something that happened between her and her sister, Kim Richards, many seasons ago.

While on a cast trip to Amsterdam during season 5 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards’ sister got into a massive fight with Lisa Rinna and a few other cast members during a dinner out one night. During the dinner, Richards told her sister Kyle that she wasn’t defending her enough, and said that their third sister, Kathy Hilton, would have stood up for her more than Kyle was. Richards told her sister, “Kathy would not ever act like this. Kathy would have my back like a real sister!”

Even though it’s been years since Richards told her sister off, one fan at the “Watch What Happens Live” taping was still curious. “My question is for Kyle,” the fan said. “Why didn’t she have Kim’s back like a real sister like Kathy did during the reunion?”

Here’s what Kyle Richards had to say:

Kyle Richards Claimed That Fans ‘Don’t Always Have the Backstory’

#RHOBH star @KyleRichards addresses Kim Richards' Season 5 comment about having her back like a real sister. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/TYawm2QMxr — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 19, 2022

In response, Richards defended herself, explaining that viewers don’t always know exactly what’s going on behind the scenes.

“Because you don’t always have the backstory, guys,” Richards told the crowd. “There are things you can’t always explain, and family is very complicated. So, if I put a camera in your house, we’ll talk later, then, how about that?”

Even though Kim Richards was only a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons one through five, it strained her relationship with her sister, as viewers saw on screen. Things especially came to a head during season 5, after the women were questioning Richards’ sobriety. Nowadays, however, the two are on speaking terms and things seem to be okay between them, as Kim Richards told Access Hollywood in July 2022.

Kyle Richards Thinks That the Show Was ‘Good’ for Her Sister, Kim Richards

While speaking to Today in December 2021, Kyle Richards admitted that she feels like the show was actually a good thing for her sister.

“Of course I’m not happy about the times that Kim and I had an argument or didn’t speak,” Richards explained at the time. “But the show really actually was good for my sister Kim. If we didn’t do the show, I don’t even know where our relationship would be, honestly. So in a lot of ways it did help. With Kathy, it was just great timing.”

Richards also spoke about what it’s like to have an argument with your sister on national TV and how it’s affected her role on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Yes, it’s very different when you’re arguing with a sister,” Richards told the outlet. “Absolutely. I cannot even tell you how difficult that was. Sometimes newer people will come on the show and they’ll be so upset and they’re crying … and I’m like, honey, please. You kidding me? I don’t even get out of bed for this. You don’t know what I’ve gone through on this show. You do not know what we have been through over these years. You cannot be that upset over this. So now, it’s easier for me to let the small stuff roll off my back.”

Viewers can catch the third and final part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Talks Meeting Kathy Hilton for the First Time