Kyle Richards Sets the Record Straight About Filming With Her Sisters on RHOBH

Kyle Richards is letting everyone know how she really feels about choosing to do reality television with her two sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has appeared on the hit Bravo show alongside both of her sisters, albeit during different seasons, and it has caused some tension within the family. The mom-of-four was asked about this during an interview with Page Six in which she told the outlet that she did “regret” having her sisters film with her.

“The emotions that I was feeling were coming from: ‘I’ve already been down this road with my family before,'” Kyle said of what she was feeling while filming the RHOBH season 12 reunion and recalling a tough time filming with her sister Kim.

“My most difficult reunions were [Seasons] 5 and a 12. No coincidence there,” she said. She filmed season 5 with Kim and season 12 with Hilton.

However, it hasn’t been all bad for Kyle and her sisters and she wants to be sure that she’s clear on that front.

Kyle Said She Chooses to ‘Focus’ on the Good Times That She’s Had With Her Sisters on RHOBH

Shortly after Page Six published its report on what Kyle had to say about filming with her sisters, the reality star shared a screenshot of the article on her Instagram Stories and added some clarification.

“In response to a question are we being on RHOBH with my sisters… Yes, of course there ARE times I regret that we are on TV together. Because our issues are played out in public and spill into our private lives & the lives of our family members as well. Making it more challenging to resolve our issues & heal,” Richards wrote.

I also said that we have had a lot of fun on the show together and have shared a lot of laughs. I choose to focus on that,” she added.

Kyle Has Been Open About Her ‘Complicated’ Relationships With Her Sisters

Even without reality television, Kyle has admitted that things with her sisters aren’t always rosy.

“It’s so complicated and complex. All I can say is, we’re family and we’re going to have these moments,” she told Page Six in May 2022 about Hilton. “I feel like my sisters and I, we have arguments, we make up, we’re blood. I don’t know if everyone is like that. The fact that we’re on television complicates things,” she added.

When it comes to her relationship with Kim specifically, Kyle has always said that the two have faced plenty of ups and downs over the years.

“We have a very difficult relationship and we will probably always be a work in progress,” Kyle told Andy Cohen in October 2015, according to People magazine.

As for whether or not all three sisters would ever appear on RHOBH together, well, Kyle has previously spoken to that, too.

“We’ll see. You know, we can have fun together and laugh together. And I think there’s a place and time when that will happen,” she said on the season 11 reunion.

