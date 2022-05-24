Is Kyle Richards Suddenly ‘Upset’ That Kathy Hilton Joined Housewives?

Kyle Richards is an OG Housewife and her family has been a part of the show from the very beginning. While the focus has been on Richards, her husband Mauricio Umansky, and their kids, there have also been storylines that involved Richards’ siblings.

In the early seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” for example, Richards’ sister Kim Richards was also on the show. In the latter seasons, Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton joined the cast. The family dynamic has had its ups and downs and has caused some rifts amongst the sisters.

“It’s so complicated and complex. All I can say is, we’re family and we’re going to have these moments,” Richards told Page Six at the NBCU Upfronts. “I feel like my sisters and I, we have arguments, we make up, we’re blood. I don’t know if everyone is like that. The fact that we’re on television complicates things,” she admitted.

And while one might assume that doing a reality television show with your family members isn’t worth the stress and drama, Richards would probably disagree. While it can be challenging, she does seem to enjoy sharing the experience with Hilton.

Richards Was the 1 Who Asked Producers About Getting Hilton on the Show

Interestingly, Richards doesn’t really have regrets with Hilton joining the cast of the show. In fact, she said that it was her idea to bring Hilton on board.

“A lot of people think, ‘Wait, are you upset that they put Kathy on the show?’ It was my idea,” she explained to Page Six. “I went to [Bravo] and said, ‘I think my sister would be great on the show. She’s so funny and we’re in such a good place,'” she continued.

“And then I went to Kathy and said, ‘What do you think about being on the show?’ and she said, ‘I don’t know.’ So it was actually me that pushed for it,” Richards added.

There Have Been a Plethora of Rumors That Richards & Hilton Fight During Season 12

Season 12 of the RHOBH may just be getting off the ground, officially, but there have already been plenty of rumors that Richards and Hilton find themselves at odds during the season.

If the trailer was any indication of how things shake out for the two sisters, it’s going to be a doozy. “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?” Richards says to Hilton in one scene.

On April 9, 2022, Bravo and Cocktails published a blind about Richards and Hilton.

“The elder sister is not talking to her youngest sister. She blames her for the ladies piling on her,” the blind read, in part.

Things seem to be better now, however. In early May 2022, Richards found out that her best friend Lorene had died. The tragic death actually reunited Richards and Hilton.

“Oddly enough, this whole situation of losing my best friend Lorene has brought… you know, my sisters and I are speaking again, because they’ve also known Lorene since she was seven,” she said on “Watch What Happens Live” on May 11, 2022.

