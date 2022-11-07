Kyle Richards Thinks Former RHOBH Star Could Rejoin the Show

Over the years, the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has changed drastically.

Women have come and gone, some by choice and others due to Bravo making that decision for them. There have been new additions, random appearances, and even surprise guests — such as Jamie Lee Curtis, who appeared on season 12.

In recent years, Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp have come and went, but there’s been a sort of constant chatter about these two returning to the show. The main reason is that they both have friendships within the current cast and both have just as many fans as they have enemies — which tends to make for good reality TV.

During a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen, RHOBH star Kyle Richards was asked whether or not she thought Denise would ever return to the show.

Kyle Thinks Denise Would Come Back to RHOBH if Asked

During her chat with Cohen, Kyle gave a bit of an update on where she stands with Denise. She also told Cohen that she thinks that Denise wants to return to RHOBH.

“Do you think Denise regrets leaving the show and wants to come back?” Cohen asked Kyle. “I do,” she responded. She went on to tell Cohen that she and Denise are more than okay these days.

“I bumped into her recently, and she texted me and asked me to go to lunch. So, it was really nice, actually,” Kyle explained.

As for where Denise stands, she’s been pretty open about the idea of returning to RHOBH if she was offered the opportunity. In early September 2022, she sat down with Jeff Lewis to chat about life and he asked her about the franchise. Denise said that no one has reached out to her about a possible return to the show but admitted that she’d be open to the idea. “Never say never,” she told Lewis.

Denise Said She’s Talked About Returning With Her Friends

During her interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, Denise said that she’s talked about potentially returning to the show with some of her friends who are currently on the show — namely Garcelle Beauvais. Denise admitted that she’s been open about her feelings on coming back to the cast but she doesn’t know if what she discusses with her friends ever makes it back to the producers.

Moreover, Lewis asked Denise to clear up a rumor that she said she wouldn’t return to RHOBH if Lisa Rinna was still on the show. The two were at odds during Denise’s last season because Rinna accused her of having an affair with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville.

“That’s not true,” she told Lewis. “I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her. I never said I wouldn’t go back because of her,” she added. Denise went on to say that she thinks Rinna “plays dirty,” but knowing that, she can handle it. The two haven’t spoken since everything went down, even though Rinna did apologize to her.

“I don’t think I could ever be close to friends with her,” Denise admitted.

