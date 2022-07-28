Kyle Richards Says She’d ‘Never’ Dress Like Her RHOBH Co-Stars

Kyle Richards is not playing favorites when it comes to her co-stars’ style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently opened up about the way her fashion-conscious co-stars dress, and her comment was surprising.

Richards has been a main star on the Bravo reality since 2010 and is the only original cast member remaining. Over the years, the mom of four has shared scenes with fashionista friends such as Dolce & Gabbana devotee Dorit Kemsley, couture-loving Sutton Stracke, and many more, and there’s no doubt the co-stars’ styles are very different.

But in a new interview, Richards revealed her real thoughts on the way her“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars dress, and it came off as a bit of a backhanded compliment.

Kyle Richards Reflected on Her Early RHOBH Style & Addressed Her Co-Stars’ Fashion Sense

In a July 2022 interview with Vogue, Richards admitted that her early Housewives style needed some help.

“Sometimes, when there are flashbacks to the first season, I’m horrified by what I’m wearing,” she told the outlet. “However, there are some items that I’ll always love, like good jeans, sneakers, sweaters… kaftans. People make fun of my kaftans, but I think they’re really chic and remind me of yacht holiday photos by Slim Aarons. Although I adore handbags, power-shoulder dresses, and jewelry, my style is actually extremely casual.”

When asked about which of her co-stars on RHOBH has the best style — in addition to Kemsley and Stracke, Richards’ cast mates include Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and her own sister, Kathy Hilton — Richards didn’t pick any of them.

“I can appreciate how everyone dresses and it suits them well, but I would never wear any of it,” she said.

Richards recently told Hello magazine that she does not employ a stylist and instead chooses her outfits herself.

“I’m sure people are like, ‘Yeah you can tell!’ but no, never had one,” she cracked. “I don’t travel with a glam squad either. When I’m working, I like to be well put together, I like color. I go with my mood. Some days I want to be conservative, some days more edgy.

Kyle Richards Did Once Wear the Same Thing a Co-Star Did — at the Same Time

Although Richards claims she would never wear anything that her RHOBH co-stars would wear, that isn’t exactly true. While filming season 11 of the Bravo reality show in 2020, she showed up at an event wearing a black and white polka dotted designer dress that was identical to the dress Lisa Rinna was wearing. And Rinna hinted that it wasn’t the first time Kyle had copied her style.

“Oops we did it again,” Rinna captioned an Instagram photo of the twinning moment. “Ladies who Lunch. Parisian Style. [Kyle Richards] and I in the same [Rotate Birger Christensen] dress.”

According to Us Weekly. Richards also shared a photo of the matching outfits on her social media page.

“When you’re feeling good about your outfit and then your friend walks in feeling equally as good about hers,” she wrote. “No, this wasn’t planned.”

