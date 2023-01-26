Kyle Richards Talks RHOBH Casting Rumors: ‘Everything I’ve Read Online Is a Lie’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards appeared on the January 23 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by her former castmate Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge. While recording the podcast episode, Richards briefly spoke about the upcoming thirteenth season of RHOBH, which has not yet started filming. She acknowledged that rumors surrounding possible season 13 stars have circulated.

“This is what I will say this about season 13, everything I’ve read online is a lie about who is joining, they keep saying certain people are joining, not true,” shared Richards.

Arroyave noted that the actress Ayda Field is a rumored RHOBH season 13 cast member. The former Bravo star shared she is an acquaintance with Field and stated she can not “imagine that she’s putting her life out there like that.” While Richards did not confirm Arroyave’s assumption, she suggested she is aware of the reports of the model potentially becoming a Bravo star.

“I can tell you that every year is like this and I’m reading this and going why do they lie about this? It’s just so weird,” shared the “Halloween” star.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Relationship With Her RHOBH Co-Stars

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Richards discussed her relationships with her RHOBH castmates. She shared that she is “not anxious about seeing anyone” from the cast once the show’s thirteenth season begins production. She clarified that she prefers the company of some of her co-stars to others. The 54-year-old confided that she has the strongest friendships with Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley.

Richards acknowledged that she does not seem close to Stracke while filming RHOBH. She asserted, however, that she has “always had a good relationship with Sutton [and] they don’t show it.”

“We are really good — genuinely friends, we talk all the time, we like to talk in the morning, we’ll stay on the phone for like an hour, we share everything, she’s really fun and funny, and I love that about her,” said the reality television personality.

Lisa Rinna Shared She Was Stepping Away from RHOBH in January 2023

Richards’ RHOBH co-star, Lisa Rinna, revealed she would not be returning to RHOBH in January 2023. The “Melrose Place” actress discussed stepping away from the Bravo franchise in a January 2023 interview with Interview magazine.

Rinna stated that she had difficulty filming RHOBH season 12. She noted that her mother, Lois Rinna, passed away during the show’s production. She also referenced that she accused Kathy Hilton, of acting erratic and speaking negatively about Kyle Richards during a cast trip in Aspen. As fans are aware, the alleged meltdown was not captured on camera.

While speaking to Interview magazine, Rinna explained why she did not film Hilton when they were alone in Richards’ Aspen home.

“In the moment, I didn’t think to turn on my voice memos. When somebody’s having a nuclear breakdown, you don’t think, ‘Oh, I should be filming this.’ That doesn’t come across your mind,” said Rinna. “When you’ve actually tried to save somebody and get somebody out of a club because they were hurting themselves, you think, ‘What the f*** do I do? Do I call the police? I don’t know what to do.’ So yes, it was unfortunate that in this sprinter van, there were no cameras. Because we were done filming. We’d shut down.”