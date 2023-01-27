Kyle Richards Shares Why Her RHOBH Co-Stars Weren’t Present on Her Birthday Trip

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards celebrated her 54th birthday on January 11, 2023. In honor of her birthday, the Bravo personality traveled to Mexico with several of her friends, including her former castmate Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and country music singer, Morgan Wade. However, none of Richards’ current RHOBH co-stars were present on the trip.

While recording a January 2023 episode of Arroyave’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge, Richards shared why she decided to not invite members of the RHOBH cast. She explained that she chose to be with her “core [friend] group that [she] spend[s] the majority of [her] time with” when she is not filming RHOBH. She noted that her group of friends share quite a few similarities, including their preference for waking up early and dedication to working out.

“We’re all hanging out, we’re just so tight and we share everything in our lives and it has nothing to do with the show and I need that,” said the reality television personality.

The RHOBH star clarified that she is friends with her castmates, specifically Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke.

Kyle Richards Shared She Decided to Distance Herself From RHOBH

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Richards shared that she decided to distance herself from RHOBH after the show’s season 12 reunion special.

“I really needed to take a step back from the show and the cast from everything, you know, and I check in texting, like I love these ladies. I need a break,” said the 54-year-old.

Richards referenced her ongoing feud with her eldest sister, Kathy Hilton. She explained that she felt devastated after the season 12 reunion, as she did not believe her relationship with Hilton was salvageable.

“When I left that day, the reunion, I was obviously extremely emotional, I thought to myself ‘well, this is it with my sister and me,’ that was my thought, and I think people didn’t realize, I mean some people realized I was so emotional — I really thought ‘well, this is it, I can feel that.’ And the show — it was weird because there wasn’t any crazy things with me but it was one of my worst seasons and I just felt done,” explained Richards.

She also asserted that she does not have issues with her RHOBH castmates.

“That’s not my issue, and it wasn’t so much them, it’s just the show as a whole,” said Richards.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Kyle Richards ’ Relationship W ith Kathy Hilton

During a December 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Stracke shared her thoughts about Richards’ feud with her eldest sister. The Georgia native revealed that she believes Richards and Hilton will be able to mend their relationship.

“I think that they are sisters and I think that sisters can fight and I think that sisters can make up, I don’t have any sisters, I want to see them happy and that’s what I can say. I’m friends with both of them and and I want to see love. You know, they both — they love each other. I think they will work it out,” said Stracke.

The upcoming thirteenth season of RHOBH has not started filming.