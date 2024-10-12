Kyle Richards Shares What She Won’t Let Fans See on RHOBH

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards opened up about her time on the Bravo series.

During an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Richards said she has been transparent about many aspects of her life on the series, with some exceptions. According to Richards, she has implemented a few boundaries when it comes to shooting RHOBH.

“There are a few things I don’t allow, believe it or not! Showering, sitting on the toilet and sex [Laughs] … these are things I’d like to keep off camera,” said Richards during the Us Weekly interview.

While speaking to the publication, Richards shared if she had any moments from RHOBH that she regretted. She suggested she would have preferred if some scenes that showed her intoxicated were not aired on the Bravo series. She then referenced that she has abstained from alcohol since 2022.

“I may have had some drunk moments, but I feel like we probably won’t be seeing those again for a while. I haven’t been drinking for two years and three months now. You’ll see a split here and there — without the margarita!” said Richards to Us Weekly.

Kyle Richards Said She Had Difficulty Filming RHOBH Season 13

During the Us Weekly interview, Richards referenced that she had a difficult time filming the 13th season of RHOBH. As fans are aware, Richards was going through relationship issues with her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. In addition, she was mourning the loss of her close friend, Lorene Shea, who died by suicide in 2022.

Richards told the publication she considered not coming back to RHOBH after season 13 because of what she went through.

“These last two years have been the most difficult of my life and I didn’t want to put myself through the scrutiny. I didn’t feel supported by a lot of the cast, so I felt like I wanted to disappear for a while,” said Richards in the interview.

Richards, who began starring on RHOBH during its first season, then shared why she decided to remain on the show’s cast.

“We have a lot of fun times, too, and the producers are family to me at this point, so I knew that would be another loss for me,” said Richards.

Richards also noted she announced that she wanted to leave the series during the production of RHOBH season 14, which does not yet have a release date.

“I had a meltdown. My first in 14 years. I was like, I don’t think I can physically do this anymore. I walked off the set. And didn’t shoot the next day. I was at my breaking point. I have so much on my plate, and some of the women just push,” said Richards.



Richards confirmed that she was returning to RHOBH for its 14th season in a May 2024 Amazon Live stream. She said she was unsure if she wanted to come back to the show because “last year was hard.”

“I just really wanted to get back to having some fun on the show,” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Said She Considered Quitting RHOBH

During a May 2024 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Richards shared that she considered quitting the series during RHOBH season 13.

“There was times this season where I thought I’m going through such a hard time in my personal life. And I have to show up here every day and have everyone coming at me, knowing that it’s going to air again in 6 months. And I’m going to have to live through this again,” said Richards.

She also said she did not appreciate having to “live with the scrutiny” while RHOBH season 13 was airing.

“Of course, I’m thinking ‘why would I do this to myself?” said Richards during the interview.