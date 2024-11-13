Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Walked Off of RHOBH Set

Kyle Richards had a “first” while filming the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During a lengthy interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” the Bravo star revealed why she walked off the set during filming—the first time ever in 14 years. In the interview, Richards explained that she wasn’t feeling strong enough to film her first full season following her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

“I had my doubts going back into it,” she said of her return to the Bravo reality show. “And I had my doubts while shooting it at times as you saw on the trailer I, you know, after 14 years I’ve never walked off. I’ve never not shown up, I’ve never called in sick, never canceled a shoot or interview ever. Nothing. And you know, I think I’m due. And I think that’s only fair after this long.”

Kyle Richards Said Her Co-Stars Didn’t Have Her Back

Richards had a rough time during season 13. Several of her cast mates questioned what was going on in her marriage and gossiped about companion her close friendship with singer Morgan Wade.

During filming for season 14, Umansky moved out of the Encino mansion he shared with Richards. The mom of four said it all took a toll on her during filming. “ I just felt like I was honestly, I just didn’t feel strong enough to be shooting at that time where I was at mentally, so that was hard,” Richards said.

“I know that we’re making a TV show. But we’re also human beings, and we’re also all women you know,” she added. “And I felt like I needed the support from them, and I don’t know. I mean I actually care about these people, so I was like hoping they would give me some grace and be a little supportive. And I just didn’t I feel like I had that.”

Richards noted that got “hurt” by some of her co-stars last season and she hoped to start off fresh for season 14 and have their support. “And when I didn’t feel like I had that, I just, I wasn’t strong enough, I wasn’t strong enough to stand on my own,” she said. “I felt like at that moment I needed a little propping up.”

In the season 14 trailer, Richards was seen freaking out during an outing with her co-stars. “I am done with this [expletive]!” she screamed. “I’m done! I’m not doing this anymore!”

In October, she told Us Weekly why she threatened to quit the Bravo reality show. “I had a meltdown,” she said. “My first in 14 years. I was like, I don’t think I can physically do this anymore. I walked off the set and didn’t shoot the next day, I was at my breaking point.”

She explained that some of the women in the cast “just push.”

Kyle Richards Wishes She Didn’t Walk Out

One week before the 14th season was set to premiere, Richards told Us she wasn’t herself while filming the scene that spawned her meltdown. “Honestly, to be shooting the show at that time, I just really needed the woman to kind of be there for me and support me. And obviously, I didn’t feel that at all, so it just magnified my situation,” she said.

“I regret walking out that day,” Richards added. “I regret not being in a stronger place and just holding my head high and saying what I needed from them instead of crumbling.”

As for plans for her future as a Real Housewives star, Richards said it’s anyone’s guess. “I can never predict what’s going to happen for next season,” she told E! News.

She explained, “I did not think I would come back this season and I survived. I prevailed. Here I am. I needed to take care of myself and I did. And I obviously came back.”