Kyle Richards Addresses RHOBH Backlash

Kyle Richards is getting real about her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During a recent interview with iNews, Richards opened up about the backlash she has faced while being on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” especially during this season. Over the last few weeks, she faced a lot of heat for her reaction to Erika Girardi cursing at Garcelle Beauvais’ son during her birthday party.

“It’s a little rough, I’m not going to lie,” Richards told the outlet in an interview published on July 14. “I get along with all the women, but I have my moments with a few throughout the season. Sometimes I wish I’d handled things differently or wish I’d said things differently. I like to torture myself or beat myself up. But for the most part I feel pretty good, even though there’s moments coming up that I really don’t want to see.”

During the interview, Richards also admitted that sometimes the response from the audience can be a bit much at times. “People freeze the TV and say, ‘I thought you said you use this shampoo. But I saw this [another shampoo] in the shower,'” Richards said. “I’m like, ‘That’s my husband’s shampoo, first of all. We share a shower!’ The scrutiny is overwhelming sometimes.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Richards Admitted That She Apologized to Beauvais Following the Controversial Episode

The July 6 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” caused an uproar among fans after they saw Richards’ reaction to Girardi telling Beauvais’ son to “get the f*** out” during her birthday party. In a later scene, Richards, sitting next to her husband and Dorit Kemsley, said about the incident, “I mean, it’s not funny, but it is funny.” Richards later admitted that she apologized to Beauvais.

“My husband and I both, of course, apologized to Garcelle,” Richards said during an Amazon livestream on Tuesday, July 12, according to Us Weekly. “I didn’t put that in my Instagram Stories when I was explaining it because, honestly, when I apologized, it was genuine.”

Richards Isn’t Sure if She’ll Return for Another Season of ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even though she’s been on the show since its first season, Richards admitted while speaking to E! News on May 16 that she isn’t sure if she’ll come back to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” next year.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” Richards explained to the outlet at the time. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

Richards said that she especially felt this way after wrapping up this season earlier this year. “I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way,'” Richards said. “‘I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this.'”

