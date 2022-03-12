Kyle Richards Gives New Details on RHOBH Season 12

Kyle Richards opened up about the upcoming 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and it sounds like it will be must-see TV.

The new season of the Bravo reality show will star Richards alongside longtime co-stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff as well as newly announced “friends” Diana Jenkins, and Sheree Zampino, according to Us Weekly. Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton will also be back in a “friend” role.

But the storylines are the big story, and Richards teased that there will be some big – and emotional – moments in the new season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Teased That There Will be Drama From Day One

Richards gave details about the upcoming RHOBH season in an interview with People. The mom of four teased that the premiere won’t just be a “catching up” on what the women have been up to since last season, but will instead jump right into the drama.

“This year, there was so much going on with everybody right out of the gate, that it was just automatically drama from day one,” Richards revealed. “Dorit had the home invasion. And then all this stuff with Erika. You’re going to see a much lighter side of her, a much more open side of her. But you’ll see what I mean when it airs. Everybody had all these crazy, different things going on. Lisa Rinna lost her mom, and I don’t know. Crazy lives make good TV, I guess.”

Richards also confirmed that major drama went down during a cast trip to Aspen.

“That was the not fun times for me because I live there part-time, which people don’t really know that,” Richards said of the Colorado filming location. “So bringing all these women to my second home, which is my quiet, peaceful, happy place, all of a sudden, it wasn’t anymore. Now I just went back and took some sage with me.”

Richards Previously Said She Couldn’t ‘Believe’ Some of the Drama That Went Down During Filming

A lot has happened to the Housewives since filming for season 11 wrapped. An insider told TMZ that production for season 12 picked dup early to capture the continuation of Erika Jayne’s divorce storyline and legal drama. The “Pretty Mess’ singer’s ex-husband, Tom Girardi, is accused of embezzling funds from clients of his former law firm as well as funneling millions of dollars into the RHOBH star’s EJ Global company, according to Page Six.

In addition, last fall, Kemsley dealt with a terrifying armed robbery that took place at her Encino, California home. And Lisa Rinna’s mother, Lois, who had made several cameos on RHOBH in past seasons, passed away in November 2021 as the show was filming.

Richards tease that these stories will be addressed early on in the season.

“We first started shooting and Dorit had the home invasion, it was like, you’ve got to be kidding me! And then there’s something else with another house, and then there’s something else…” Richards told Metro. in December 2021. “There’s some new people that you’ll be seeing that there was already drama there. …People always ask, ‘God are your lives this crazy?’ And I’m like, it’s not scripted, it is not set up.’ I don’t even know how to explain, it’s just so crazy.“

