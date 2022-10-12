RHOBH Star Teases ‘Rough’ Season 12 Reunion

Kyle Richards is opening up about her experience on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion ahead of its Oct. 12 premiere.

While appearing on Australia’s Studio 10 on Oct. 12, Richards said that the reunion was worse than she expected. “I knew it was going to be a rough reunion going into it, but I didn’t know it was going to be that bad,” Richards said during the appearance, as recorded by Page Six.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star also added, according to Page Six, “I’m feeling better now, but that’s the downside of reality television. That’s why I prefer acting because it’s a character and you can leave it behind.”

This season has not been the easiest for Richards, as she is caught in the middle of a feud between her sister, Kathy Hilton, and longtime friend, Lisa Rinna. During this year’s cast trip to Aspen, Rinna alleged that Hilton had a “meltdown” one night while they were in a sprinter van together, and said “horrible” things about her sister, Richards, as well as their other castmates. And, although some of it was resolved on the show, it looks like a lot more will come to the surface during the season 12 reunion.

Viewers can catch the first part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Kyle Richards Said That Relationships Are ‘Strained’ After the Reunion

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Oct. 9, Richards admitted that some of her relationships with her fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members are “strained” after the reunion taping.

“Well, if anyone saw the season finale, relationships are definitely strained in the group and things are pretty much where they were at the reunion,” Richards told the outlet. “I haven’t seen anyone since the season finale actually. And then at the reunion, nobody got together to have dinner, have drinks, which is the first time in 12 years. Things are strained right now.”

Richards added, “The season was difficult, the reunion was difficult. I didn’t leave there with any resolution or feeling better about, only a couple things. I talked through some things with Sutton (Stracke) and Garcelle (Beauvais), which I thought I felt better about but the other stuff, no I left there feeling worse.”

Kyle Richards Was Dreading the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion

Play

Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Owes an Apology To | WWHL During the After Show, Kyle Richards says she didn’t end on the best note with her sister Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna when asked who she’s least looking forward to seeing at the upcoming RHOBH reunion. Also, Kyle says she has to apologize to Garcelle Beauvais at the reunion. ►► Subscribe To WWHL:… 2022-09-08T02:35:20Z

Ahead of filming the season 12 reunion, Richards appeared on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, where she admitted that she was “dreading” the taping.

“It’s gonna be difficult with my sister,” Kyle admitted on the WWHL After Show during her appearance on Sept 7. “We went through some hard times on the show. I had some issues with Erika and [Lisa Rinna] towards the end and I had some apologizing to do to [Garcelle Beauvais], which I already did, so I think we’re ok.”

“This is going to be a long, long shoot on Friday, Kyle,” Cohen chimed in.

Richards continued, “I probably am the least, next to season five, this is the reunion I’m the least looking forward to… [It’s] the one I’m dreading the most.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Says He Tried to Bring Back This RHONJ ‘OG’