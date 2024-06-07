Kyle Richards Hints at Early Drama During RHOBH Season 14 Filming

Kyle Richards gave an update on the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”—and it sounds like it’s business as usual.

During an Amazon Livestream on June 4, 2024, the veteran Bravo star said she’s in “repair” mode with some of her castmates after a rocky 13th season that filmed last year. Richards also dished on a “Real Housewives” newcomer and noted that not everyone is getting along early on this season.

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke. Kathy Hilton will return as a “friend of” and newcomers Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly will also appear on season 14. Filming began in early May, according to Page Six.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Said Some RHOBH Cast Members ‘Are Not Jiving’ Together

Richards rushed through a slew of fan questions during her livestream, but she admitted she couldn’t answer everything. When one fan asked her who she’s “getting along with the most” this season, she replied, “I think I have to keep that a secret. I mean, I don’t know. A lot of things have changed. For the most part, I get along with the majority, but there are definitely some issues.”

“There are just some people that are not jiving together. Not doing well together,” she said later.

Richards was also asked for her opinion of newcomer Bozoma Saint John.

“Obviously, it’s new, and we just started, but she’s great,” Richards said of the former Netflix CMO. “She’s been great, she’s great for the show, and I think you’re all going to really like her a lot. She’s extra fabulous for sure.”

RHOBH executive producer Alex Baskin said something g similar in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He said Saint John “fits in” with the RHOBH veterans and is “fearless” and “very bold.”

Kyle Richards Said She’s Navigating Her New Normal

While filming for her first full season since announcing her separation from Mauricio Umansky last July, Richards noted that she’s on new turf.

“I’m having to do a lot of repair with some people, and get to know new people, and navigate this sort of new life I’m in – my new normal,” she told her Amazon followers. “Everything I’ve gone through makes me different. Everything I’m dealing with in my life right now – I’m just different. I’ve changed a lot and hopefully grown a lot. Going through so many different things just make you a different person, so I think in general I just feel different.”

When another fan asked her how many cast outings the group has been on, Richards admitted she “can’t talk” about it or she’ll get into trouble with producers. The Bravo star previously deleted an Instagram photo she shared from a Surrealism Ball held in Stracke’s Bel-Air backyard. On her livestream, Richards did acknowledge photos of a cowgirl event that turned up online and said it was “fun.” Former RHOBH star Camille Grammer appeared in one of the photos.

