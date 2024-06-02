Kyle Richards Teases ‘Crazy’ RHOBH Season 14 Filming

Kyle Richards shared some spoilers about the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During a May 30, 2024 Amazon Livestream, the RHOBH OG confirmed that filming for the Bravo reality show is well underway. And while she noted that she could get in trouble for telling too much, she did tease some cast trip drama and fun moments with her new co-stars.

There had been some questions regarding Richards’ return to RHOBH following her separation from Mauricio Umansky, but she ultimately confirmed she is back for season 14.

When asked if she’s happy about her decision to return to the Bravo reality show, Richards told her livestream viewers, “Most of the time, yes.”

“Sometimes, no,” she added. “It’s already been off to, you know, a crazy start, and it’s really exhausting but that’s okay. I think I slept three to four hours every single day last week.”

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will star Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke. According to Us Weekly, Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton will return as a “friend of” and newcomers Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly will also join the cast for season 14.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Thinks RHOBH Season 14 Will Be ‘Very, Very Different’

The RHOBH cast first filmed together on May 11 at an event at co-star Sutton Stracke’s house. The group attended a Surrealism Ball held in Stracke’s Bel-Air backyard, according to Page Six.

Speaking on her livestream, Richards said “the tea is definitely piping hot” for the new season. She dished that the group already went on a cast trip. “There were some very dramatic moments,” she added. “People watching on their balcony…”

“I really think that the cast is great, you know, so far, and there’s just a lot of stuff going on, you know with everyone and their lives, and obviously a lot of things have changed since last year,” she added. “So, there is a lot to talk about and unpack and you know, I don’t know. It’s just very, very, very different.”

“I think you guys are going to love the new cast,” she said.

Richards also teased that her estranged husband Umansky “will” make appearances on the new season. When asked if there’s any chance that her sister Kim Richards will turn up this season, Kyle said, “You never know. As you know, my sister Kathy is there, and we’ve only just begun [filming].”

‘Real Housewives’ Showrunner Alex Baskin Described the New Season as ‘Bananas’

Richards isn’t the only one spilling tea on the new season. In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Alex Baskin teased, “Beverly Hills is bananas. It is off to a great start.”

“Obviously, there is a lot going on publicly in their personal lives, but there is a new fresh energy. “Baskin added. “They were all just on a trip together this weekend and it was all the things. It was bonding and healing and dramatic, and it shifted relationships in ways that aren’t expected. I could not be more excited about where it’s headed.”

Baskin also noted that newcomer Bozoma Saint John “fits in” with the veterans. “Boz is fearless,” he added. “She’s very bold. And then Kathy [Hilton], obviously, is in her full glory, and is great and fun and wacky, as is Jennifer Tilly. So, there’s a ton of fun. I think it’s really funny, and it’s also raw and real. Just really off to gangbusters start.”

Baskin also noted that Richards and her onetime RHOBH bestie Dorit Kemsley will navigate their broken friendship in season 14. Richards was upset last season after Kemsley grilled her about her marital problems on camera. Kemsley later shared a text message that Richards sent her just ahead of the reunion taping.

Baskin addressed the rift, telling THR, “There is a lot of water under the bridge, so I would say they’re figuring out what’s going on with them personally, but they both have very strong feelings. They have let each other know what they think out of the gate.”

On her livestream, Richards said she will not question Kemsley about her marital problems “like she did” to her. “But I hope to eventually be able to be there for her,” she added. “That would be nice. Right now, we obviously have things to work through.”

