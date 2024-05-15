Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Decided to Return to RHOBH & What She Hopes For Season 14

Kyle Richards shared new details about her return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ” for its 14th season.

Addressing fans during an Amazon livestream on May 14, 2024, the Bravo OG acknowledged she was back to filming the Bravo reality show days after photos of her filming at Sutton Stracke’s Surrealism Ball were leaked online.

Richards was asked to describe the first filming event in three words, and she replied, “Uncomfortable, awkward, over the top.”

When asked if she has spoken to Dorit Kemsley amid their season 13 reunion drama, Richards hesitated to answer and simply replied, “You’ll have to wait and see.” A photo of Richards talking to Kemsley at the Surrealism Ball has already leaked online.

Richards had played coy about her return to The Real Housewives. As of this writing, her return has not officially been confirmed by Bravo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Revealed Why She Decided to Return to RHOBH

When an Amazon viewer asked Richards if she was back to RHOBH, she replied, “Yes, the rumors are true. I was back filming “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ I am back filming ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ I am, I am, I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say that,” she added. She then joked, “Oh well, what are they gonna do to me?”

The Bravo star also revealed what made her decide to return to the franchise after being on the fence about it for months.

“I was torn because it’s been a long time since I’ve been on the show and last year was hard,” she explained. “And I really wanted to get back to having some fun on the show. And I just needed some more time since the reunion. It was very soon that they started talking about it. It was a much harder decision to make this year than any of the other years before.”

“Also, Portia’s 16, “she added of her youngest daughter. “And I was thinking, ‘Well she has two more years before she goes to college,’ but then I was thinking, ‘She’s always busy all the time.’ Anyway, at the end of the day, the crew and everybody are like my family. When I do finally decide not to come back, it’s going to be hard because it has been such a part of my life for so long. Everybody is like family to me.”

Kyle Richards Revealed Who She Hopes to See on RHOBH Season 14

Richards told fans that for season 14 she is most looking forward to “having fun and not having as difficult of a season as [she] had last year.” She also confirmed there will be some newcomers on RHOBH this season. “There have been some people that I have not met before someone that I have,” she teased.

Of how she feels about the new faces on the show, she replied, “To be determined…so far so good.”

According to Us Weekly, marketing executive Bozoma Saint John is one of the rumored newcomers this season. Saint John was photographed at the Surrealism Ball filming event. Richards’ close friend Jamie Lee Curtis also shared an Instagram post to claim that photographer and author Amanda de Cadenet will be a “friend of” this season.

On her livestream, Richards also hinted that her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky could make some appearances next season. “I’m sure he will because he’s obviously family,” she said.

When a fan asked about the return of past cast members, Richards said a lot of fans have requested that former RHOBH star Eileen Davidson make a cameo this season. “A lot of people ask about Eileen. I’m gonna ask Eileen to come and say hi,” she said. “I love Eileen.”

She also liked a fan suggestion of having an “OG lunch” with her and season 1 co-stars Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, Taylor Armstrong, and Camille Grammer. “Hey that’s a great idea, maybe we’ll make that happen, Richards said. “Maybe we’ll have to have an OG lunch or something,” she added.

Richards also admitted it feels “very weird” to think that all The Real Housewives this season are “separated or single.” “It’s very weird to me in general, but yes, it’s interesting,” she laughed.

Richards and Kemsley are the last two married women on the show following the exits of Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minoff, but both are currently separated.

