Kyle Richards Shuts Down RHOBH Season 14 Rumor

Kyle Richards shut down a rumor about her potential return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for a 14th season.

On April 30, 2024, the original Real Housewives star told fans on Amazon Live that there was no truth to a story that she was given an “ultimatum” that she had to come clean about her personal life in order to return to the Bravo reality show next season.

“No,” Richards told her fans. “Because I don’t even know what I’m doing yet, guys, so that can’t be true.”

Earlier this month, a source told The Daily Mail that Richards would not be allowed to return to RHOBH unless she “agrees to reveal her real relationship with Morgan Wade.” There have been rumors about a romance between Richards and Wade amid the RHOBH star’s separation from her husband , Mauricio Umansky. Richards, 55, has maintained that Wade, 29, is just a close friend.

“The producers feel that Kyle has said all she can say about her split from Mauricio [Umansky] and now it is time to tell the truth about her dating Morgan,” the Daily Mail insider claimed. “Kyle has beat around the bush a ton on Morgan and it is getting old. It is time for her to finally admit that it is more than a friendship,” the source added.

Kyle Richards Debunked Other Rumors About RHOBH & Revealed Who She Has Talked To From the Cast

During her livestream, Richards admitted that she “can’t confirm” if she will return to RHOBH for season 14. “I can’t confirm that right now,” she repeated. “It’s been hard. When the talks started happening, it was really soon for me after everything last season, But I’ll have an answer soon,” she promised.

She also doubted a rumor that comedian Chelsea Handler would join the cast. “There’s always so many rumors,” she said. “I really don’t believe that one at all. I would not hold your breath for that one.”

Richards confirmed that she is still on the outs with co-star Dorit Kemsley after a rough ride in season 13. While filming the reunion, Kemsley also shared a private text message Richards had sent to her. “I haven’t seen her or spoken to her actually,” Richards said of Kemsley. She added that she has talked to Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne the most since wrapping season 13.

When asked about when filming for RHOBH is set to begin, Richards replied, “No idea on filming. I don’t know the answer to that.”

Kyle Richards Wants to Focus on Her Acting & Producing Career

Richards has been focused on her acting career in recent years. But she admitted that she is even taking a break from that for now.

When asked if she’s working on any new shows or movies, she told her livestream viewers, “Right now, I have been taking a break. You know what’s funny, I just had a movie come out recently, and I never even watched it. I’m taking a break …I am looking forward to doing another movie and scripted television,” she added.

In March 2024, Richards told fans on Amazon Live that she would not do any more reality shows once she left RHOBH and would focus on her acting and producing career instead.

Richards previously told People magazine that acting is her “first love.” She also once told The Cut that she hopes to still “be doing this (acting) when I’m 100.”

Richards began her acting career at age 5, per IMDb. As a child, she had a recurring role on “Little House on the Prairie” in the 1970s and co-starred in the long-running ‘80s fantasy sitcom, “Down to Earth.” She joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010.

