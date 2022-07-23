Kyle Richards Reveals ‘Worst’ Time Ever For Her on RHOBH

Kyle Richards opened up about what it is like filming “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” with her sisters.

The former child star has been a main cast member on the Bravo reality show since its debut in 2010. In the first five seasons, her sister, Kim Richards, was also a co-star on the show, and for the past two seasons, her eldest sister, Kathy Hilton, has joined as a “friend of.” Kyle Richards remains the only original star on the long-running reality show.

In a new interview, Kyle opened up about the dynamic when she films with her sisters and she admitted that some of her “worst” moments on the show have been when dealing with her family members.

Kyle Richards Revealed It Is ‘Difficult’ to Be on RHOBH With Her Sisters

Several Housewives stars have filmed the show with relatives. On “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” sisters Caroline and Dina Manzo were featured, and current seasons of the Jersey-based franchise feature Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga, per Screen Rant. On “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Porsha Williams’ sister, Lauren, also filmed with her.

In an interview on the Australian chatfest “The Morning Show,” Kyle Richards admitted that she sometimes shows too much of herself – and her family matters — on RHOBH.

According to The Daily Mail, Kyle pointed to some of the most “difficult” scenes she has filmed for the show with her sisters.

“When my sister Kim was on, it was great, and then it was awful. It was one of the worst times on the show for me ever,” she said. “With Kathy, I was like, ‘It’s gonna be great, we’re gonna have fun.’ And we really did last season. And of course, something happened this season but we are sisters, we’re blood, so we’ll always come back together again at the end of the day.”

The pivotal scene with Kim came during the RHOBH season 1 finale, when Kim accused Kyle of stealing a family house from her in Palm Desert. Kyle called her sister “an insane person” before outing her as an alcoholic on camera. The celebrity siblings were estranged for more than a year, and Kyle later told People that she used to be “very angry” at Kim before realizing that her sister was battling a disease with alcoholism.

Fans have still not seen what went down during the filming of RHOBH season 12 with Kathy Hilton, but there have been rumors that the Hilton matriarch had a major meltdown during a girls trip to Aspen and asked to leave, according to Page Six.

Kyle Richards Revealed a Tragedy Brought Her & Her Sisters Back Together After a ‘Rough’ Patch

The RHOBH season 12 trailer hinted at major drama between Kyle and Kathy this season, with co-star Lisa Rinna confronting the RHOBH newbie for saying terrible things about her sister. “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours … I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it,” Rinna said in the preview scene. Kyle was in tears as she said to her older sister, “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?”

In an interview with E! News, Kathy didn’t reveal what happened with her sister, but admitted she shouldn’t have talked about her behind her back. “I should have never said anything to anyone about my sister Kyle, or anyone,” she revealed.

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Kyle told host Andy Cohen that it was the unexpected death of her childhood best friend, Lorene Shea, that brought her and her sister back together again.

Kyle admitted to Cohen that she wasn’t speaking to her sisters before her friend’s death. “Oddly enough, this whole situation of losing my best friend Lorene has brought, you know, my sisters and I are speaking again because they’ve also known Lorene since she was seven,” Richards said. “So you know life works in funny ways.”

“We were having a little bit of a rough patch after the season,” she explained of her and Kathy. “And Kim, we have good and rough patches here and there as you may have heard… but we’re all you know, we’re in a good situation right now.”

Kyle previously told Digital Spy that it’s “highly likely” that her sister Kim could return to RHOBH at some point because fans want to see “all three” of the sisters onscreen together, but that comment came before the drama with Kathy played out on RHOBH season 12. There have been rumors that Kathy Hilton has no plans to return to RHOBH after the rocky recent season.

