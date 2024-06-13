RHOBH Stars React to ‘Shocking’ News of Cancelled Reunion

Two ”Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars reacted to the news of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast’s canceled season 14 reunion .

Speaking with People magazine, in June 2024, RHOBH veteran Kyle Richards noted that it didn’t seem fair that the Jersey girls don’t have to face the music with their co-stars at the end of the season. “Gosh, it seems like an easy way out. It seems like they get to dodge a bullet,” Richards told the outlet.

And Garcelle Beauvais chimed in to note that the reunion is “part of” the show. “So not to have it is a little shocking,” she added. “I would always want to skip it. But it’s the Super Bowl — it’s the Super Bowl of what we do.”

The past two RHOBH reunions were especially grueling for Richards. At the end of season 12, she broke down in tears after confronting her sister Kathy Hilton over comments she allegedly made about her off-camera. Richards and Hilton were estranged for an extended period in 2022 and into 2023 following their reunion showdown.

And the tearful season 13 reunion was dominated by questions about Richards’ separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky. In March 2024, Richards told Entertainment Tonight the three-part season 13 reunion was very “difficult” for her. “I was just praying and meditating and waiting for that to end,” she shared.

Andy Cohen Explained Why There Will Be No RHONJ Reunion

On June 1, 2024, People first reported that there would not be a traditional reunion at the end of the already volatile RHONJ season. “A reunion is meant to have resolution. And it’s clear in the season finale that there is no path forward in that type of setting,” an insider told the outlet. “The network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen commented on the rumors during an appearance on Sirius XM’s “Reality Checked” with Kiki Monique. “I think that the main thing is this will all make sense once you see the finale,” Cohen said. “It is one of those classic Jersey finales that people will be talking about for a long time to come. And when all of us producers saw the last cut of the finale, we all came to the decision separately, and then we talked. We all had the same thought which is the finale is kind of the finale and the reunion all in one.”

Cohen promised that once viewers see the finale, they would understand the decision to scrap the reunion. “I’m telling you, when you see it I think that you’ll feel complete. I really do,” he said.

The 14th season of RHONJ has been dominated by toxicity among the cast members. The fallout from the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice, her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa has affected the cast’s dynamic.

During an April broadcast of Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen admitted that it’s not “sustainable” to have “kind of two camps on the show.”

But In June 2024, he noted there have been no talks about RHONJ season 15 casting. “No decisions have been made,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight. “We haven’t even had any serious conversations about next season.”

In addition to Giudice and Gorga, the cast for RHONJ includes Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jenn Fessler, and Jackie Goldschneider.

Teresa Giudice Is Disappointed She Won’t Have the Chance to Confront Her Co-Stars

Giudice has yet to speak to her estranged sister-in-law on camera this season. But Gorga’s close friend Rachel Fuda has been a bit of a mouthpiece. She screamed at Giudice during a cast brunch, calling her “old and stupid,” and a “has-been.” Fuda is upset over rumors Giudice spread about her husband John Fuda’s past.

On the June 9 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Giudice addressed the announcement to skip the reunion. “Well, I think everything I had to say everyone’s gonna see it this season,” she said.

But she later added, “[It’s] too bad we [aren’t] having a reunion, because I was gonna bring an envelope, and I was gonna take something out of the envelope.”

Giudice’s comment comes after John Fuda claimed during the RHONJ season 13 reunion that he had an envelope containing alleged proof that Ruelas had been investigating his family. Fuda never opened the envelope.

