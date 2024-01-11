Kyle Richards Doesn’t Hold Back When Weighing in on RHOSLC Scandal

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is sharing her thoughts about the drama surrounding “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” personality Monica Garcia. As fans are aware, the show’s season 4 finale revealed that Garcia had involvement in running the RHOSLC-focused gossip account, Reality Von Tease, on Instagram before starring on the Bravo series during its 4th season.

On the January 9 episode of her friend and former RHOBH castmate, Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, Richards stated she would find the situation upsetting if she were a member of the RHOSLC cast.

“I’ve had certain bloggers that really have come after me – I would be really disgusted,” said Richards.

In addition, Richards suggested she does not hold Garcia in high regard. She clarified that she does not believe she has ever met the RHOSLC personality.

“That tells me a lot about someone’s character. That’s shady. Wow,” said Richards.

The RHOBH star said, however, that she would continue to film with Garcia if she were a RHOSLC cast member. Richards explained she would want the opportunity to confront Garcia for her behavior on camera.

“I would call them out for being the shadiest snake that they are. Because we have a job to do,” said Richards.

Richards also stated that she believed the RHOSLC cast should be willing to film with Garcia despite their issues.

“This is not ‘Friends’ where you are holding out for $1 million an episode. Come one guys, just do your job,” said the “Halloween” actress.

Heather Gay Said She Would Not Continue Filming With Monica Garcia After Season 4

RHOSLC star Heather Gay stated that she would be unwilling to shoot with Garcia during a November 2023 interview with Variety.

“I don’t think I ever will. Ever,” said Gay. “It’s pretty definitive for myself.”

Gay suggested, however, that she did not know how her co-stars felt about the situation.

“I can’t speak for my other cast members. But for me, it’s pretty clear,” said the “Bad Mormon” author.

She also stated that issues between her castmates were not resolved during the RHOSLC season 4 reunion.

“The resolution was not typical of a reunion. I don’t think,” explained Gay.

Lala Kent Gave Her Opinion About Monica Garcia

Richards is not the only Bravo star to share their thoughts about Garcia’s behavior. During the January 10 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent gave her opinion about Garcia’s actions on RHOSLC season 4. She stated that she believed Garcia was “stalking” her co-stars before joining the show’s cast.

“There’s a screw loose here. You’ve got a character flaw,” said Kent.

Kent also shared that she has been in situations where she is suspicious of individuals who spend time with her “Vanderpump Rules” castmates. She suggested that she believed those unnamed individuals had entered her friend group because they were knowledgeable about the show. Kent also stated that her castmate, Katie Maloney, shares her feelings about the situation.

“There’s a few people in the ‘Vanderpump’ group — cast — where they bring people into the group. And I’m like, ‘Who the f*** is this person?’ Randoms,” said Kent.

New episodes of RHOSLC air on Tuesdays on Bravo.